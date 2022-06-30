ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wintrust Business Minute: Peoples Gas and ComEd cut deal for smart-grid system

By Michael Piff
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Peoples Gas has cut a deal with ComEd to...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Sale of Kohl’s department stores falls apart

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart, and a shaky retail environment, rising inflation and consumer anxiety are reportedly to blame. Kohl’s had been in talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Google in talks to buy Chicago's Thompson Center: report

CHICAGO - There is a new plot twist in the sale of Chicago’s iconic Thompson Center. Google is reportedly in talks to buy the building. The Sun-Times says Google is negotiating to buy the building in the Loop and expand its Chicago offices there. The spaceship-like building is 37...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Eater

Maple & Ash Investors File Lawsuit Against Owners Who Are Already Suing Each Other

The Maple & Ash legal saga continues. In previous installments, co-owners David Pisor and Jim Lasky sued each other. Pisor filed a lawsuit against Lasky, alleging that Lasky locked him out of the corporate office and cut off his access to electronic reports after Pisor refused to sell Lasky his stake in the company. Lasky countersued, accusing Pisor of removing $265,000 from two company bank accounts and transferring them to his own private account. Now, nine outside investors are suing both Pisor and Lasky, Crain’s reports, claiming the pair took $3 million they invested in Maple & Ash and using it to fund other restaurants they own. Both Pisor and Lasky deny the accusations, so at least there’s one thing they can agree on. Meanwhile, their latest venture, the all-day Cafe Sophie, which opened in April, is temporarily closed to tend to maintenance issues, according to its website.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comed#Natural Gas#Biotech Companies#Peoples Gas#People
wgnradio.com

Gas stations increase holds on credit, debit cards at the pump

Jeff Lenard, Vice President of Strategic Industry Initiatives, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why gas stations increased the “hold amount” for people who use credit or debit cards to pay for gas. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: The Tamale Guy opens new location in a Logan Square Bar

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Lakefront Trail Users Horrified As Cars Drive Onto Pedestrian And Bike Path To Avoid Traffic Jam: WATCH: Several people drove on the trail, where vehicles are not permitted. The incident shows a need for more trail protection from drivers, users say.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Minimum Wage Will Increase July 1. Here's How Much it Will Be

Several big measures are going into effect July 1 in Chicago, one of them being an increase in the city's minimum wage. Currently, Chicago's minimum wage is $15 an hour for employers that have 21 or more employees, and $14 an hour for smaller businesses. But July 1, that rate is set to increase, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Lake Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, guest host Anna Davlantes chats with Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva, to tell us about all the great things to do in Lake Geneva (aka The Hamptons of Chicago)! Stephanie talks about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which includes the amazing U.S. Mailboat Tour. Does the birthplace of modern astrophysics intrigue you? Well, Lake Geneva has you covered with Yerkes Observatory. When you think of Lake Geneva, do you think of a safari? Well, let’s change your mind with a visit to Safari Lake Geneva! And of course, you’ll want to have fun on the water with surfing, sailing and paddle boarding. Don’t miss a trip to Lake Geneva this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

April Baker of BHHS Chicago sells record-setting single-family home in Forest Park

The home at 439 Thomas Ave., in Forest Park, has a unique history. And a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago (BHHS Chicago) agent recently took part in its historic purchase. April Baker of the Gillian Baker Team represented the buyers who acquired the four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home that sold for $830,000: a record for the area.
FOREST PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Homewood’s Village President is excited about new casino developments

Homewood Village President Rich Hofeld joined Bob Sirott to discuss the latest on construction for a casino and other town developments. Later on, they discussed the events scheduled for the July 4th weekend, and President Hofeld talked about his favorite food spots and his memories of past concerts hosted in Homewood.
HOMEWOOD, IL
nypressnews.com

Family-owned for over 100 years: W.G.N. Flag Company has decorated Chicago’s proudest moments in history

CHICAGO — There’s another WGN? Yes, the W.G.N. Flag and Decorating Company has been part of Chicago’s history for over 100 years. Started in 1916 by William George Newbould (W.G.N.), they have been a prominent name in Chicago and in the flag and banner industry. With that reputation, they’ve been part of virtually every major event in the city’s history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy