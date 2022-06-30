ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.C. Nurse Practitioner Pleads Guilty For His Role In Defrauding Medicare Of Almost $15 Million

By Samantha Gilstrap
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 44-year-old North Carolina man has plead guilty to conspiracy for his role in a durable medical equipment scheme (DME) that defrauded Medicare of almost $15 million. Federal authorities say Justin Segrest of Mount Airy was released on bond after his hearing on Thursday. According...

