Houston, TX

How a Houston butcher shop prepares for the July 4th weekend

By Emma Balter
 2 days ago
R-C Ranch anticipates higher demand for its first Independence Day at the Houston Farmers...

fox26houston.com

Houston, Austin ranked among top 10 best cities for BBQ: report

HOUSTON - If you didn't know before, now you do: Houston and Austin have some of the best BBQ in the U.S. A new report by LawnStarter ranked Houston, and Austin, among the top 10 best cities for barbecue. The study looked at the number of award-winning Barbecue restaurants, highly rated joints, festivals, and experience hosting "master-level" competitions.
nomadlawyer.org

Houston: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Houston, Texas

Whether you’re looking for an affordable Houston family vacation or are in search of a unique way to spend your weekend, Houston has it all. Children’s museums are great options for families. The Children’s Museum of Houston has exhibits for all ages, including homeschool days and classroom curriculum. Although the museum remains closed on Mondays, it is open almost every day and offers fun events for children of all ages. A nearby Houston Funplex is another great place to take your kids.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: July 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in July 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events and several top-notch stage performances for the whole family to enjoy.
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away billions of dollars

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase one couple in Houston who have been extremely generous in what they do to help the city of Houston and its residents.
papercitymag.com

Fourth of July in Houston — Where to See Fireworks, Find Special Watch Parties, Restaurant Deals, Dance and More

Shell Freedom Over Texas will reach new heights this year. With the Fourth of July falling on a Monday this year, more Houstonians are bound to be in town for fireworks since the office still calls for some on Tuesday. Jackson Hole, Washington D.C. and Aspen are all spectacular destinations for Independence Day weekend, but the truth is Houston can hold its own. At least when it comes to fireworks and Fourth of July festivities.
fox26houston.com

Houston's Bush Intercontental Airport sees over 140,000 passengers on Friday

HOUSTON - Friday was the busiest day for air travel as the Fourth of July holiday weekend is underway. Over 140,000 passengers passed through Bush International, according to Houston Airport officials. They also expect 1.2 million passengers to fly through Bush and Hobby Airports through July 5 – a 12%...
KWTX

Houston robbers order food, wait to rob fast food restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. Two men entered around 2 p.m. May 30 a fast food restaurant in the 7000 block of Airline in Houston. The men first acted like customers...
cw39.com

Houston ranks 3rd among USA’s least sustainable travel destinations

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston is among the least sustainable travel destinations according to new research. Two Texas cities are tied in third place, Houston and Dallas. The two are amongst the biggest in the state and both scored poorly for their public transport use and air pollution levels. The study by...
KHOU

Metro changing HOV/HOT lanes in time for summer travel

HOUSTON — Changes are coming to Metro's HOV and HOT lanes just in time for the 4th of July weekend. Starting tomorrow, July 2, the express lanes will be open for drivers seven days a week through September 5. This includes the lanes on I-45, Highway 59 and Highway 290.
fox26houston.com

Houston’s longest-running BBQ restaurant shows no sign of slowing down

HOUSTON - Pizzitola’s has been cranking out East Texas-style barbecue since 1935, making it one of the longest-running establishments of its kind in the Houston area. Back when John Davis and his wife Leila opened the restaurant it was called Shepherd Drive BBQ, and it was one of only a handful of Black-owned businesses in town. Davis built two brick pits by hand, which he used to cook his briskets. They are still in use today.
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

