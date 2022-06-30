Major bridge to temporarily close for Youngstown fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major bridge will close this weekend for Fourth of July fireworks.

The Market Street Bridge will be closed Friday at 7 a.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. for the Youngstown city fireworks display.

Traffic to downtown will be detoured to use Mahoning Avenue or South Avenue.

