Youngstown, OH

Major bridge to temporarily close for Youngstown fireworks

By Noelle Haynes
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major bridge will close this weekend for Fourth of July fireworks.

The Market Street Bridge will be closed Friday at 7 a.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. for the Youngstown city fireworks display.

Traffic to downtown will be detoured to use Mahoning Avenue or South Avenue.

For more information on Youngstown’s fireworks or other Fourth of July local events, visit our Fourth of July page .

