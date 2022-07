Thanks to a noble individual who emerged just in time on her route and did all necessary to save her, a newborn bear was given the chance to live. The quiet and regular life of Nikolay Vasilievich Terletsky was permanently altered the day he discovered a young bear in a forest adjacent to his Belarusian home. The creature was hungry and in bad shape; she had gotten away from her mother and Nikolay couldn’t find her no matter how hard he tried.

