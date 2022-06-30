ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, AZ

Information on How to Apply for Forgivable Loans From SCC

By PRT Staff Reporters
Patagonia Regional Times
Patagonia Regional Times
 2 days ago

Santa Cruz County is now receiving applications for the forgivable loan program funded through the...

patagoniaregionaltimes.org

Comments / 0

Related
azbex.com

Tucson Golf Course Redevelopment Plan Hits Opposition

A plan from Urbaneer Investment Partners to develop 120 two-story homes and 210 apartments in seven buildings on the former site of Quail Canyon Golf Course is encountering opposition from some area residents. The proposal would redevelop approximately 53 acres on Oracle Road between River and Rudasill roads. The apartments...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Real estate, rents continue to climb as housing crunch continues

Your browser does not support the audio element. Housing of all types has gotten pricier in Tucson since the COVID-19 pandemic. On the real estate market, home prices have gone up 50 percent in the past two years, while rents have gone up by a third. "You're seeing a lot...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Green Valley hospital closes

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital closed its doors Thursday, ending a seven-year struggle to establish a local hospital in Green Valley, one of Arizona's largest retirement communities. The privately-owned 49-bed hospital notified its 300 employees earlier this month that they face possible layoffs. CEO Steve Harris said the closure is...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
County
Santa Cruz County, AZ
biztucson.com

Raytheon Offers Up to $50,000 Signing Bonus for High-Demand Roles in Tucson

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, is offering sign-on bonuses up to $50,000 for engineering and some finance roles onsite at the company’s Tucson location. For eligible finance positions, sign-on bonuses are available for those who have an active security clearance. For engineers, sign-on bonuses are available...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Sierra Vista City Council votes to approve tentative budget of $204 million

Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller (left) awarded certificates to Chief Procurement Officer Kennie Downing (right) and Contracts Management Analyst Helen Lee (center) for achieving their Certified Procurement Professional Certification from the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing. June 2022. The Sierra Vista city council voted unanimously last week to approve a...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
biztucson.com

Tucson City of Gastronomy Names New Certified Restaurants, Artisans, Retailers

The non-profit Tucson City of Gastronomy, which manages the UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation for metro Tucson and its Southern Arizona foodshed, has selected its new cohort of Certified Restaurants and Artisans, and the first representatives of the new categories of Caterers and Retailers. Through an application process, 27 restaurants, 11 food and beverage artisans, nine food retailers, and three caterers were selected from among more than 60 applicants. These newly certified businesses join those already certified, expanding the program to 52 restaurants, 27 artisans, nine retailers and three caterers. All are locally owned and independent businesses.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgivable Loan#Scc#American#Prt
biztucson.com

First Interstate Bank is Back

A bank in Tucson has a new name with a familiar ring to it. Great Western Bank became First Interstate Bank on May 23 when its parent, Great Western Bancorp, merged with First Interstate BancSystem. Other than a change in signage, it’s difficult for bank visitors to see any difference...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Thousands have power again after outage in Tucson, Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 4,000 TEP customers have power again after a short outage on Saturday, July 2. Around 11 a.m., a large cluster of outages was reported in Oro Valley. According to authorities, multiple traffic signals were out on Oracle Road and First Avenue in Oro Valley.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
kjzz.org

Arizona voter registration deadline closes in

The election date for Arizona’s primaries is about a month away, and the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly said it’s a fairly simple process. “You can go online." Cazares-Kelly said. "You can register through the Motor Vehicle Division’s website servicearizona.com....
ARIZONA STATE
biztucson.com

Dr. Shamudheen M. Rafiyath

Arizona Oncology, a premier provider of advanced cancer care across Arizona, welcomes Dr. Shamudheen M. Rafiyath to its medical oncology and hematology team, expanding available patient services and treatment options for Tucson and Green Valley area residents. Rafiyath earned his medical degree from Trivandrum Medical College in India before completing...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Three sentenced in 2021 shooting of UA student

A University of Arizona Police Department car sits just off of Park Avenue on Oct. 1, 2015. Three men were sentenced in connection with the shooting of University of Arizona student Forrest Beckett Keys. Keys was shot and killed in an altercation at the Cherry Avenue Parking Garage on February...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Movie making may be on it’s way back to southern Arizona

Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds. Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school but never got them. MCAO fires top prosecutor who submitted street gang charges against protesters. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has officially...
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia, AZ
160
Followers
192
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

 https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy