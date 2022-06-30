ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third-Ranked Kicker Nicolas Radicic Commits to Indiana

By Jack Ankony
The Indiana football program gained the commitment of five-star kicker Nicolas Radicic on Monday. Radicic is rated as the No. 3 kicker in the class of 2023 out of Coppell High School in Texas.

Nicolas Radicic announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Thursday.

Radicic is rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 3 kicker in the nation, according to Kohl's Professional Camps. He is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds out of Coppell High School in Texas. Radicic is slated to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl. Indiana's current kicker, Charles Campbell, also played in this game.

Radicic recently competed in the Kohl's May 2022 Texas Showcase Camp, where he received high praise. This camp is directed by Jamie Kohl, who is widely viewed as the most creditable source for NFL and college coaches.

"[Radicic] once again showed that he is one of the more pure ball strikers in his class," Kohl said. "His timing and athleticism allow him to maximize his energy into the football and create great hang-time and distance in all three disciplines. Radicic was one of the top performers during the 2021 Kohl's Winter Ranking camps. He hit multiple field goals that are at the college level and also demonstrated that he has the leg strength on punts to be a great combo specialist. Radicic has the talent to play in college at the Power Five level!"

Indiana head coach Tom Allen has consistently expressed his belief in the importance of special teams, and Radicic certainly appears able to help future Indiana football teams. Over the last few years, Radicic has taken home some serious hardware for Coppell High School, as well as at various kicking and punting camps.

Radicic's awards:

  • 1st place Punting competition - July 2021 TN - Kohl's Invitational Scholarship Camp
  • 1st place Punting competition - May 2021 TX - Kohl's Spring Showcase Camp
  • 2nd place Kicking competition - July 2021 TN - Kohl’s Invitational Scholarship Camp
  • 2nd place Kicking competition - July 2021 TN - Kohl’s Invitational Scholarship Camp
  • 1st team All District TX 6-6A - Punter 2021/2022
  • 1st team All District TX 6-6A - Punter 2021/2022
  • All American Bowl by Adidas on NBC; 2023 - Kicker
  • 1st place Kicking competition - May 2022 TX - Kohl's Spring Showcase Camp

Radicic is now the sixth member of Indiana's 2023 recruiting class, and he's the third player to commit this week. Indiana recently gained the commitment of three-star defensive backs Amare Ferrell from Lake City, Fla. and Travon West from Piedmont, S.C. Indiana's 2023 class also includes tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio and offensive lineman William Larkins from Hollywood, Fla.

