Garth Brooks Says ‘The Anthology Part II’ Is Coming This Year

By Jessica Nicholson
 2 days ago

Garth Brooks will release the second installment of his anthology book and CD series later this year. During an episode of Brooks’ Facebook Live series Inside Studio G on June 27, he revealed that The Anthology II: The Next Five Year s will likely release by November.

“We got the green light. We’re ready,” the country star told listeners during the livestream. “This thing is almost 300 pages with almost 280 something photographs in it, which is crazy.”

The book and CD set will include six CDs that will feature previously unreleased songs, including a duet version he and wife/fellow artist Trisha Yearwood recorded of Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love.”

“Miss Yearwood started this conversation with us about a duet that we had cut on Bob Dylan’s ‘To Make You Feel My Love’ for Hope Floats,” he added. “She sang the ‘walking home in the rain’ line — I did the title track for it. And then she claims there was a duet done with just strings and a guitar … We dug in the vault, and sure enough there it was. This thing is gorgeous. It’s beautiful, so it’s in the anthology as well.”

The book also contains interviews with Dylan (the song appeared on Dylan’s 1997 album Time Out of Mind ) and Keith Urban, who played on Brooks’ Double Live album.

“I didn’t know Bob did interviews anymore, but he was sweet enough to do an interview for the anthology,” Brooks said. “And Keith Urban did an interview for it because it was through Keith that one of the greatest things in Double Live happened.”

The upcoming project follows the release of Garth Brooks The Anthology Part 1: The First Five Years , which was issued in 2017 and covers Brooks’ career from 1989 through 1993, and The Anthology Part III: Live , which released in 2018.

In September, Brooks will headline a slate of concerts in Dublin, and is working toward opening his three-story Nashville venue, Friends in Low Places Honky Tonk and Bar in downtown Nashville.

