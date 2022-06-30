Actor is first American to go public with monkeypox diagnosis as he reveals his painful symptoms & how he got infection

THE first American to go public with his monkeypox diagnosis has opened up about his painful symptoms and denounced the CDC's response.

Matt Ford's diagnosis comes as a dramatic spike in monkeypox cases across the US prompted the CDC to launch its Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Matt is seen pointing to a bump on his face Credit: TikTok /Matt Ford

Matt's diagnosis reveal comes amid a spike in monkeypox cases across the US Credit: @jmatthiasford/TikTok

Matt, a freelance video producer/editor who used to be employed by BuzzFeed, shared his story via the news outlet to list 20 details about his experience.

"I’m a proud openly gay man, and I split my time between Los Angeles and New York," he writes.

"I also currently have monkeypox. Here's what my experience has been like so far and why you should take it seriously. Trust me, you don't want to have it."

When Matt first learned of the infection, he admitted that "it seemed like a far-off problem in a vague world of potential inconveniences."

It wasn't until June 17 that his friend tested positive and warned Matt that he might have been exposed through skin-to-skin contact.

Matt immediately noticed some lesions his his "underwear zone," he explains.

"The next day, I began to have intense flu-like symptoms: a fever, full-body chills, night sweats, a cough, a sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes. This would last about a week," he writes.

Days after his June 20 doctor's appointment, Matt learned he was positive for monkeypox and issued a stay-at-home order via email.

Soon enough, his symptoms intensified and the lesions in his underwear zone "filled with puss and became itchy." He then noticed the bumps on other areas of his body.

Matt said his flu-like symptoms slowly subsided and by June 24, a week after he first noticed lesions, he "felt mostly normal."

"Thankfully, I’m feeling much better. At this point, it’s mostly a waiting game for the lesions to heal," he revealed via BuzzFeed.

He added: "My experience tracks with that of others I'm linked to, but the severity of monkeypox can vary from person to person.

"To date, no one has died from monkeypox during the current outbreak in the United States."

Days before his BuzzFeed article was published, the self-employed actor took to Twitter to urge his followers to get vaccinated against monkeypox as it is "absolutely no joke."

Matt suspects he was exposed to monkeypox approximately one week before his systems began.

He tweeted: "Started off with just a couple bumps, then developed intense flu-like symptoms. Fever, chills, sweats, fatigue, etc.

"Then those symptoms lessened and more spots appeared in various places on my body. I didn't even notice some at first, but they've quickly become itchy and painful. (Particularly if on or near any sensitive areas.) A showed up on my face, as well.

"I went to my doctor and they did a swab culture on a couple of spots. Those were sent to the Dept of Public Health, which confirmed I tested positive."

As of June 29, Matt has counted more than 25 lesions across his arms, legs, hands, feet, and scalp.

In a video shared on TikTok, Matt explains: "I think in total I counted 25 and there are also some in more sensitive areas which tend to be the most painful.

"They're so painful that I had to go to my doctor to get painkillers just to be able to sleep ... like really f***ing painful."

'CDC doing a lackluster job'

In addition to explaining his symptoms, Matt said: "And according to my doctor and this NPR article, the CDC is doing a really lackluster job of tracking how many cases there actually are, due to lags in testing and just generally not being on top of it."

According to Matt, it took CDC officials three days to confirm he had tested positive for monkeypox.

"The government needs to pick up the pace on vaccines and testing," Matt wrote on Twitter.

"The slow response is pretty unacceptable. That's all I got."

Easily transmissible

The majority of monkeypox cases have been seen in men but the infection can easily be transmissible to anyone as it's passed through skin-to-skin contact.

Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) have this week warned that the continuous spread of the virus is worrying for certain groups of people.

"WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "I'm concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest the virus establishing itself and it could move into high-risk groups including children, the immunocompromised and pregnant women."

Pregnant women are more susceptible to illness, due to the fact that their immune system is compromised.

Meanwhile, infections of the bug have now hit more than 3,400 globally.

In the US alone, infections have been climbing with 351 being recorded by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

Matt describes himself as 'a proud openly gay man' who splits his time between Los Angeles and New York Credit: @jmatthiasford/TikTok

Matt suspects he was exposed to monkeypox approximately one week before his systems began Credit: @jmatthiasford/TikTok

Matt shows the bumps on his arm as he fights off monkeypox Credit: @jmatthiasford/TikTok