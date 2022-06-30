15 Best Audis Of All Time

A one-of-a-kind car has just been put up for auction at the RM Sotheby's auction house. The 2003 Ferrari Enzo is sleek, beautiful, painted in a shade referred to as Bianco Avus, and in all likelihood, very expensive. It's so rare that it could almost be referred to as a legend or a fable. Not only is it the only Ferrari Enzo in Bianco Avus to ever leave Maranello, but it's also largely been hidden away and barely got to hit the road in the nearly twenty years that passed since its creation. After all this time, it's set to be auctioned and sold with no reserve — meaning that regardless of the hammer price, this Ferrari Enzo will change its owner in just a few days.

