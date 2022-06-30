ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Resident Evil’ on Netflix: Your Guide to the Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and More

By Kayla Cobb
 2 days ago
It’s hard to think of a pop culture franchise that’s been stretched as thin as Resident Evil. Ever since Capcom published the first video game in 1996, the series has gone through an endless list of transformations. There have been mainstream titles, countless spinoff games, movies that barely tie into the original, anime adaptations, novelizations, and comics, just to name a few. But this summer, Netflix is entering this well-worn arena with its second take on this franchise.

2022’s Resident Evil will be the first live action TV show set in this universe. But what exactly does that mean? Does this upcoming thriller actually relate to the games? And — most importantly of all — when can you start watching? You have questions, and we have all your answers.

When Will Resident Evil on Netflix Premiere?

By now, you know how Netflix premieres go. All episodes in the first season of Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil will premiere on the streaming service Friday, July 8.

How Many Episodes Are in Resident Evil on Netflix?

There will be eight, hourlong episodes in Resident Evil’s first season. All of them are set to be released on Netflix Friday, July 8.

What Is Netflix’s New Resident Evil About?

You’ve played the games. You beat the tall lady. You’ve followed Milla Jovovich through six movies. Now it’s time to explore this universe once again.

The live-action Resident Evil series takes place in two timelines — 2022 and 2036. This past timeline focuses on 14-year-old half sisters Jade (Tamara Smart) and Billie (Siena Agudong). When their father Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) brought them to New Raccoon City, he promised that their lives would become a heavenly utopia. How could that not be the case when the Umbrella Corporation is working so closely with the city? But the more Jade and Billie learn about their father’s work and the Umbrella Corporation, the bleaker their future becomes.

Speaking of in 2036, it’s the apocalypse as usual. In this timeline, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) stands as one of the 15 million humans left in this world destroyed by zombies. Her only goal is to survive. But when the mysteries surrounding her sister and father draw her in, she may discover some secrets that were never meant to see the light of day.

Is the New Resident Evil Connected to the Video Games?

Series creator Andrew Dabb confirmed to EW that this new series will use the same mythology as the games. “The games are our backstory. Everything that happens in the games exists in this world,” Dabb said.

That means this world may one day include 2021’s Resident Evil: Village: “We may not get there until season 5, but it is in our world,” Dabb said. “As we’re moving ahead and talking about scripts for season 2, the village is a resource we can draw on.”

After the Jovovich movies took the source material and had their own way with it, it’s exciting to know that we’re finally getting a more loyal adaptation. It’s also one that looks pretty badass. But there’s one glaring problem in this reboot: Dr. Albert Wesker.

Dr. Wesker is a huge part of the Resident Evil games. He appeared in the first Resident Evil as the captain of Raccoon City Police Department’s Special Tactics And Rescue Service unit (S.T.A.R.), and it was later revealed that he was also a researcher. He’s considered to be one of the primary villains of this franchise and has appeared or has been mentioned in 11 Resident Evil games to date. Dr. Wesker typically is the one pulling the strings from behind-the-scenes. He comes from the Thanos school of thought, believing that the mass extinction of humanity would be cleansing and that modern humans have evolved as far as they can. That’s why they need a little chemically induced nudge. This mad scientist has done a lot in this universe, from faking his death to eventually gaining superhuman abilities of his own. Just know that until he was defeated by Chris Redfield in Resident Evil 5, Dr. Wesker stepping into the scene always spelled trouble.

So what’s the problem? We don’t know how Jade and Billie fit into this narrative. We know that in the games, Dr. Wesker has an illegitimate son. He was also the head of an experiment that tried to advance the human race using child subjects, known as Project W. Each of those 13 subjects took on his last name, making them his children in a deeply disturbing way. But none of those “kids” were named Jade or Bille.

According to Dabb, there will be an answer for everything. “If you know the games, Wesker is dead. He got blown up by a rocket launcher in a volcano — how I think we all wanna go,” Dabb said. “I don’t want to give too much away, but I will say the explanation for why Wesker is the way that he is and how he is still alive go hand in hand.”

Is Resident Evil Connected to the Movies and Anime?

Netflix’s new series will not be connected to the theatrical movies other than the fact both universes revolve around zombies and the Umbrella Corporation. But what about Infinite Darkness?

Because the anime series takes place in the timeline of the video games and the live-action series is drawing upon that same timeline, it feels safe to say that Infinite Darkness is canon. But that doesn’t mean you need to play the nine mainstream games and watch this anime adaptation to understand Resident Evil the show. As long as you have a healthy appreciation for zombies and monsters, you should be golden.

Is There a Trailer for Resident Evil?

Have you been craving a show that’s The Walking Dead meets Black Mirror with a monster-of-the-week vibe? Then you’re going to adore this. The trailer for Resident Evil is here, and it looks just as warped as you hoped it would. Side note? Never trust the Umbrella Corporation when it says it’s going to change the world.

Who’s in the Resident Evil Cast?

Because of this series’ multiple timelines, we have two Jades. Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels, Forspoken) will play the 2036 version of Jade, and Tamara Smart (The Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, The Worst Witch) will play her 2022 counterpart.

Speaking of 2022, Jade’s sister Billie will be played by Siena Agudong (No Good Nick, F9: The Fast Saga). The older version of Billie will be portrayed by Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale). Then we have our troublemaker, Dr. Albert Wesker. In this version, he will be played by Lance Reddick, who is best known for his work in the John Wick series and White House Down. Additionally, this new take will star Paola Núñez (Reina de Corazones), Mpho Osei Tutu (Seriously Single), and Anthony Oseyemi (Five Fingers for Marseilles). Remember to keep a flashlight handy. There be monsters out there.

Decider.com

Decider.com

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

