Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda to make her directorial debut

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
 2 days ago

Robin Williams’ daughter is going behind the scenes.

Zelda Williams, 32, is set to make her film directorial debut with a modern romantic take on Frankenstein.

The movie titled “Lisa Frankenstein” will star Cole Sprouse, 29, and Kathryn Newton, 25, and be written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, 44.

Williams confirmed the news on Wednesday retweeting a Deadline article announcing the news.

“Zomb-com incoming! I repeat, zomb-com incoming!” she said retweeting the upcoming movie.

The actress explained on Twitter that the feature film was not her first choice for her directorial debut and noted that it was “discouraging” to have her first three films fall through “because movies often do.”

Zomb-com incoming! I repeat, zomb-com incoming! https://t.co/soG26Mevi9

— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) June 29, 2022
Robin Williams died in 2014, when Zelda was 25.
Williams told fans that the movie is “a stylized 80s” and noted that “stylistically, the actors are NOT teens but are playing teens (and an undead guy) because that was how many of [her] fave 80s movies were.”

“The film follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage,” Deadline reported.

Williams previously shared that she found solace in writing and acting after her father’s shocking suicide in 2014 at age 63 and hopes to make her mark and honor her father with her career in Hollywood following his advice: “be kind, work very hard.”

New York Post

