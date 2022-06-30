Twitter suspends Jordan Peterson for tweeting about Elliot Page’s ‘sin’

Jordan Peterson has reportedly been suspended on Twitter, following a post about transgender actor Elliot Page that violated the platform’s rules against hateful conduct.

Screenshots posted online show the tweet from Canadian clinical psychologist’s account, which reads: “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Peterson’s tweet was apparently removed for “violating our rules against hateful conduct.”

Page, who formally went by the name Ellen, came out as transgender in 2020, announcing he would now be known as Elliot.

Peterson, who joined the staff of conservative podcast outlet Daily Wire on Thursday, is infamous for his outspoken hot takes on this topic. He once claimed on Joe Rogan’s podcast that being transgender is a result of a “contagion” and similar to “satanic ritual abuse.”

Conservative political commentator Dave Rubin posted screenshots of the removed tweet online, writing: “The insanity continues at Twitter. @jordanbpeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will ‘never’ delete the tweet. Paging @elonmusk…”

Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila, also posted screenshots of the tweets online, taking aim at Twitter and Elon Musk, who has been working to acquire the social media platform.

“Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk,” she wrote.

The Post has reached out to Twitter reps for comment.

It’s not the first time the controversial 59-year-old has caused as stir online, boldly announcing he was “quitting” Twitter earlier in the year after he was called out for called out for shaming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, Yumi Nu.

Meanwhile, Twitter has a history of punishing individuals and even entire organizations like The Babylon Bee for contradicting transgender ideology, Fox News reported .