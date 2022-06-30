ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘The Princess’ Be on Hulu? How to Watch the Joey King Movie

By Anna Menta
 2 days ago
You’ve seen her kiss boys in booths, not get ready to see Joey King stab boys in castles in The Princess, a new action movie coming to Hulu this weekend.

Directed by Vietnamese martial arts filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, The Princess is a hyperviolent kung-fu movie about a princess who refuses to stay locked in a tower. You’ll see Joey King do things you’ve never seen her do before, including breaking her own hand to escape shackles and stabbing a man in the skull with a hairpin. Don’t worry, it’s for a good cause. All of this is done in order to escape her fate as the bride of a cruel man (played by Dominic Cooper) who is seeking to rule her kingdom.

Also starring Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo, The Princess promises to be a good time filled with blood, gore, and 2nd-wave feminist one-liners. Here’s what to know about how to watch The Princess on Hulu, including The Princess release date and The Princess release time.

WHERE TO WATCH THE JOEY KING MOVIE THE PRINCESS ON STREAMING:

If you live in the United States, you can stream The Princess on Hulu beginning on Friday, July 1. If you live outside of the U.S., you may be able to stream The Princess on the Star content hub of Disney+ and Star+.

WILL THE PRINCESS BE IN THEATERS?

No, sorry. The Princess is skipping theaters and will be streaming only.

WHAT IS THE PRINCESS STREAMING RELEASE DATE?

The Princess will begin streaming on Hulu in the U.S. on Friday, July 1.

WHAT TIME WILL THE PRINCESS BE ON HULU?

In the past, Hulu original films have debuted on the streaming service around midnight on the east coast, or 12 a.m. ET on the morning of Friday, July 1. That means if you’re on the west coast, you can watch The Princess as early as 9 p.m. PT on Thursday night. However, times could vary slightly depending on what device you’re using to stream, so if the clock strikes midnight in New York City and you don’t yet see The Princess on Hulu, give it 10 minutes or so and try again.

Decider.com

