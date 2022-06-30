ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Wisconsin

What is the first thing that you think of when considering the Fourth of July ? One of the oldest Fourth of July traditions is to set off fireworks in celebration of the holiday. Each state holds various firework shows and displays that span throughout the weekend. Though there are many opportunities to catch a firework show with your family and friends, there is only one place in the state that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by PureWow , the best firework show in all of Wisconsin is at Egg Harbor located in Door County. This firework show lights up the night sky and offers various concession stands full of the best holiday inspired cuisine. The show also features live music.

Here is what PureWow had to say about the best firework show in the state :

"The shops and restaurants at Egg Harbor stay open all day on July 3 in advance of the big fireworks show. Chow down on concessions, hit a few local boutiques and listen to great live music. Careful not to lose track of time because the colorful display begins at dusk."

For more imformation regarding the best firework shows and displays in each state, visit HERE .

