ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Just A Minute: Nick Saban is Doing it Again, Adjusting and Adapting

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnFyh_0gR7slwb00

Alabama's latest recruiting targets underscore the Crimson Tide's growing priority of finding players who can contribute right away.

On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide received a commitment from junior college interior linebacker Justin Jefferson, who is known for his speed and versatility.

On deck are a number of other high-profile prospects including Elijah Davis, a defensive tackle at East Mississippi Community College, and Malik Benson, the wide receiver from Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas.

Nick Saban recruiting players from the junior college level isn't anything new, as he's previously landed players like Terrence Cody, James Carpenter, Jesse Williams, DeQuan Menzie and Quinton Dial.

But it's been a long time since he's done so at this level.

It also signals another change in Saban's approach with the Crimson Tide, which has been huge in Alabama's ability to be a consistent challenger for the national championship.

For years, when Saban brought in junior college players it was with the understanding that there was a clear need on the roster, and the additions were expected to challenging for playing time immediately.

The former was definitely true when the Crimson Tide made a late addition to the signing Class of 2022 with tight end Miles Kitselman, also from Hutchinson C.C.

But when paired with transfer portal additions like Jermaine Burton, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Eli Ricks, who all have the potential to make big splashes with the Crimson Tide this season, on top of the success  Jameson Williams and Henry To'oTo'o had last year, and there's now even more of an an emphasis on immediacy.

Perhaps Saban's age has something to do with it, and probably shouldn't be completely discounted. But this is primarily just the way college football has changed and the coach is doing whatever he can to help his team.

Besides, with the turnover on every roster higher than ever, from players leaving early for the NFL to those having a better chance to start somewhere else, four- and five-year players are becoming rarer with each passing year.

Christopher Walsh's commentary, Just A Minute, appears every week on BamaCentral.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Texas A&M staffer caught on video talking about boosters paying recruits

Jimbo Fisher was irate when Nick Saban publicly accused Texas A&M of paying recruits, but a new piece of evidence seems to support Saban’s claim. A video surfaced on social media this week that appeared to show a Texas A&M staffer trying to sell — literally — recruits on playing for the Aggies. While showing the prospective players around Kyle Field, the staffer pointed to the luxury suites and said “Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
247Sports

Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell to commit Sunday on CBSSports HQ

Sydir Mitchell took advantage of making visits in the spring, and in making four official visits in the last six weeks to make sure his research on each of the schools was in-depth. The four-star defensive lineman in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout is now...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Jesse Williams
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses a Commit in the 2023 Class

Georgia gained its 12th commitment for the 2023 recruiting class this week. However, with it still being the month of July, a lot can and will change between now and both of the national signing days in January and February.  Like long-time offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry de-committing ...
AUBURN, GA
247Sports

Longtime Tennessee offensive-line target decommits from Georgia

Tennessee is one of at least a few SEC schools that haven't given up on Ryqueze McElderry in recent months despite his longstanding commitment to Georgia. Their persistence in pursuing him finally paid off Saturday, with McElderry announcing that he's officially back on the market. The Class of 2023 offensive...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Adapting#Hutchinson C C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl winner joins Falcons following shocking Buccaneers release

It didn’t take long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion and punter Bradley Pinion to find work again. Pinion signed a one-year contract with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is signing with the #Falcons on a one-year deal, source said. Released by […] The post Super Bowl winner joins Falcons following shocking Buccaneers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Before the real offseason practice begins, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is enjoying some time away from the field. He's not alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. While Jones has...
NFL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy