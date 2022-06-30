ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Crews to begin restoration of historic covered bridge

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H50YP_0gR7shPh00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the cleaning work for the restoration of the historic Carrollton Covered Bridge will begin in the coming weeks, starting on July 11.

According to the DOH, the Barbour County bridge is the third oldest of 17 surviving covered bridges in West Virginia. It was almost destroyed by a fire in August 2017 , but most of the basic structure, thankfully, remained intact. The bridge was reopened to traffic in September 2017 after minor repairs, but it will now get a full restoration.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiBqZ_0gR7shPh00
    Carrollton Covered Bridge before it was damaged in a 2017 fire (Courtesy: WVDOH)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVaYx_0gR7shPh00
    Carrollton Covered Bridge fire, August 2017
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kF4tH_0gR7shPh00
    Carrollton Covered Bridge before restoration efforts (Courtesy: WVDOH)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbTFK_0gR7shPh00
    The Bridge after restoration in 2017 (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwc36_0gR7shPh00
    Carrollton Covered Bridge as of June 2022, before its final restoration (WBOY image)
Sunset Ellis Drive-In set to open this week

“We’re finally at the point where we can begin restoration of this historic structure,” said Brian Cooper, P.E., District 7 Engineer. “We appreciate the public’s patience with this project.”

Consultants Mead & Hunt, who have done extensive work on the Philippi Covered Bridge , installed bracing to keep the bridge safe. Tiger Diversified LLC was awarded a contract in May 2021 to provide the timber for the restoration. Contractors for Span 1, LLC just finished installing scaffolding and rigging to replace the bridge’s wooden siding and portions of the upper superstructure.

With the bones of the bridge complete, District 7 bridge department will begin replacing all the wood.

“Our crews don’t typically do this kind of bridge work, but they’re excited about it,” Cooper said. “They’re looking forward to having a part in the history of the bridge.”

The bridge was built in 1856 by brothers Emmett and Daniel O’Brien and crosses the Buckhannon River near Carrollton. At 140 feet, it is one of the longest surviving covered bridges in West Virginia.

The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.

District 7 hopes to complete the restoration by fall.

