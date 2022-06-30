This Is The Best Fireworks Show In California

Photo: Getty Images

What is the first thing that you think of when considering the Fourth of July? One of the oldest Fourth of July traditions is to set off fireworks throughout the sky in celebration of the holiday. Each state holds various firework shows and displays that span throughout the weekend . Though there are many opportunities to catch a firework show with your family and friends, there is only one place in the state that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by PureWow , the best firework show in all of California is held on Pier 39 and Municipal Pier on the Fourth of July. PureWow praised the show for being very synchronized and said that the best places to watch the show were the Aquatic Park, Coit Tower, and Fisherman's Wharf.

Here is what PureWow had to say about the best firework show in the state :

"Launched from the barges by Pier 39 and Municipal Pier, this wonderous waterfront show is the biggest synchronized display in San Francisco. The best spots to watch the fireworks? Fisherman's Wharf, Aquatic Park, Ghirardelli Square and Coit Tower."

For more information regarding the best firework shows and displays in each state, visit HERE .