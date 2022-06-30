ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karine Jean-Pierre has made colleagues wince with her answers and baffled reporters in choppy start as White House press secretary

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made colleagues wince with her answers and baffled reporters in a choppy start to her tenure as White House press secretary, Politico's West Wing Playbook reported Wednesday night.

The newsletter anonymously quoted White House reporters, while White House officials defended her sometimes uneven performance, since she took over the podium from Jen Psaki in May.

Among the awkward exchanges highlighted was a back-and-forth with DailyMail.com over whether the president and first lady would be deemed close contacts to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland after she tested positive for COVID-19.

'Well, I do not know when she last saw the President or the First Lady - Secretary Deb Haaland,' Jean-Pierre answered during a June 1 briefing, after it was already pointed out to her that they had been together on Memorial Day, two days before. 'Oh, were they? OK.'

When told that there were pictures of them at the same Memoridal Day event Jean-Pierre responded, 'OK, great. Well, thank you for that reminder.'

'I know that - and we've said this multiple times: The president has a regular weekly cadence on testing that —-that has been, you know, approved and talked with his doctor,' she then answered.

While news of Haaland's positive test broke during the briefing, Jean-Pierre didn't volunteer that she didn't know about it until asked.

'No. This is - I'm just learning about this now,' she said.

At least twice Jean-Pierre was unaware of remarks the president made.

She 'did not hear that part of the speech' when asked about claims the president made at the Naval Academy's commencement that he was 'appointed' to the Annapolis academy the same year he was already finishing college.

'I need to read it myself, and just go back and see what you're talking about exactly. I can't speak to it right now,' Jean-Pierre told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe during a May 31 briefing, as he had been asked whether Biden could be confused about the timeline.

During the June 1 briefing she admitted she hadn't listened to a question-and-answer session Biden had with reporters just minutes before.

'I was in my office. I did not actually hear what the president said. I do not like to speak on something without having a conversation with the president first,' Jean-Pierre said.

She was unable to answer why Biden didn't know about the brewing baby formula shortage for two months.

At the conclusion of an event on the baby formula crisis - which was held directly before the press briefing - Biden told reporters in the room that he was first informed of the baby formula shortage in 'early April.'

Several CEOs who Zoomed into the White House event said they knew as early as February, when Abbott's formula was recalled, that there would be a problem.

'We knew from the very beginning this would be a very serious event,' said Robert Cleveland, an executive at Reckitt. 'We were aware of the general impact that this would have.'

Why Biden wasn't informed sooner remains a mystery.

'Was someone called here at the White House to say this could be an issue that requires presidential involvement?' CBS' O'Keefe asked Jean-Pierre.

'So I don't have the timeline on that,' the press secretary answered. 'All I can tell you as a whole-of-government approach we have been working on this since the recall in February.'

ABC's Mary Bruce later pressed Jean-Pierre saying that it sounded like even if the president had known sooner it wouldn't have improved the response.

'No, that's not what I'm saying,' Jean-Pierre. 'I'm saying that we have been working on this since we have found that we found out about the recall since day one.'

'That's what I'm laying out to all of you as a timeline,' she continued.

'As a whole-of-government response, we have taken this on since the first day we learned about the recall,' Jean-Pierre added.

'Was there a breakdown in the process here that somebody failed to inform him?' asked CNN's MJ Lee moments later.

Jean-Pierre again said she hadn't talked to the president about the comments he made.

'I would have to talk to him about that April date,' she said - later saying she wasn't disputing the president's words. 'No, I'm not questioning the president at all,' she said.

During another briefing several days later, when asked about a baby formula shortage update, Jean-Pierre looked at her briefing book before telling a reporter, 'I don't have anything new.'

One reporter suggested to Politico that fewer journalists may attend Jean-Pierre briefings if she doesn't improve.

'At a certain point it wouldn't surprise me if people started voting with their feet,' the journalist said.

Another criticized her for leaning too heavily on her briefing book.

'She is so focused on not making a mistake that she doesn't let herself speak freely,' a reporter told Politico. 'A lot of her responses end up becoming ... it appears that she's reading from a page.'

White House officials were quick to clap back - saying no matter how Jean-Pierre handled the job journalists would complain.

'They would grumble regardless of who is at the podium and find ways of critiquing those individuals,' a senior official told Politico, declining to give his or her name.

'Singling her out like this is nonsensical. The alternative is the Trump model of outright lying and making things up on the spot - is that honestly critics' preference?' the official added.

Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said Jean-Pierre is 'proud of her briefings,' adding, 'which often run longer than the modern average and have included multiple Saturday gaggles.'

Gaggles are when a group of reporters asks questions of the press secretary, usually on board Air Force One.

'She loves the back and forth with the White House press corps, and her door is always open for any feedback its members are interested in giving directly,' Bates said.

