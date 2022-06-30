ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kbaob_0gR7sE0k00
Photo: Getty Images

What is the first thing that you think of when considering the Fourth of July ? One of the oldest Fourth of July traditions is to set off fireworks in celebration of the holiday. Each state holds various firework shows and displays that span throughout the weekend. Though there are many opportunities to catch a firework show with your family and friends, there is only one place in the city that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by PureWow , the best firework show in all of Chicago is held at the Navy Pier located downtown. This show is special for the fact that it is not only held on the Fourth of July, but every Monday and Wednesday during the Summer months!

Here is what PureWow had to say about the best firework show in the city :

"If practice makes perfect, then Navy Pier knows how to put on a fireworks show—the venue does it every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the summer. If you can’t secure a yacht to watch from Lake Michigan, anywhere along the boardwalk will do. And hey, it’s not like the massive Ferris wheel fits on a boat anyway."

For more imformation regarding the best firework shows and displays in each state, visit HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

These Are Street Festivals in Chicago This Fourth of July Weekend

With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, Chicagoans are likely looking to get outside and start celebrating Independence Day weekend. From the Grant Park Music Festival to firework shows, this weekend's street festivals and special events offer a chance to enjoy all the sights, smells, sounds and tastes the city has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
biznewspost.com

Afternoon Briefing: Downtown violence opens long holiday weekend

Two men were killed and three others were wounded when a gunman opened fire in the Loop early this morning. A group of five men had left a downtown business and were in an argument with the unknown gunman when he pulled out a handgun and began firing. And a...
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Ghosts living in a downtown landmark: ‘If anywhere is haunted in Chicago, it’s the Congress Hotel’

Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. Whether they’re blood-drenched, transparent or floating in a swirl of white, ghosts loom over folklore, literature and movies. For real-life ghost hunter and Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tour guide Tony Szabelski, ghosts seep through the shadows, drift in and out of elevators and manipulate radio frequencies. The epicenter of Szabelski’s paranormal investigation is a skyline staple in glowing, neon red lettering: the Congress Plaza Hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
classiccenter.art

Classic Cinemas Elk Grove

Classic Cinemas Elk Grove. 10 screen movie theatre in elk grove, il with free refills on freshly popped popcorn, sodas and. Elk grove village, il 60007. 1050 arlington heights rd, elk grove village, il 60007. Classic cinemas elk grove theatre. Nearby grocery stores include market day store. Source: www.dailyherald.com. They...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause. Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be around Millennium Park soon, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Lake Michigan#Navy
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Homewood

WGN Radio is showcasing Homewood this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Homewood video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in June.
HOMEWOOD, IL
thechicagogenius.com

As Pride Month Ends, City Bids Farewell to Gay Chicagoans

BOYSTOWN — Chicago City Ordinance dictates that each July 1st, every member of the LGBTQIA+ community must return back from whence they came, dragging their boas behind them. “You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here,” says an exhausted, overglittered, allied-out city. It’s a...
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 Illinois gas card deadline today

Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: The Tamale Guy opens new location in a Logan Square Bar

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Lakefront Trail Users Horrified As Cars Drive Onto Pedestrian And Bike Path To Avoid Traffic Jam: WATCH: Several people drove on the trail, where vehicles are not permitted. The incident shows a need for more trail protection from drivers, users say.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

July 8-10 12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus) 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made. 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made. 6 p.m. - Girl K. 7:15pm - Aterciopelados. Sunday, July 10. DJ: Miss Alex...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Employees go on strike at Starbucks on Ridge Avenue in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staffers at a Starbucks in Edgewater went on strike Friday. Our cameras spotted a customer walking up to the doors of the Starbucks at 5964 N. Clark St. – between Paulina and Clark streets on the former site of a well-known Carson's Ribs restaurant. But the doors to the Starbucks were locked, because the workers walked out. In a GoFundMe, staffers at the Ridge Avenue Starbucks reported they have joined the union Starbucks Workers United. The employees said Starbucks has cut their hours and has forced the staff to do more with fewer people. Staffers said...
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy