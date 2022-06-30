This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Chicago

Photo: Getty Images

What is the first thing that you think of when considering the Fourth of July ? One of the oldest Fourth of July traditions is to set off fireworks in celebration of the holiday. Each state holds various firework shows and displays that span throughout the weekend. Though there are many opportunities to catch a firework show with your family and friends, there is only one place in the city that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by PureWow , the best firework show in all of Chicago is held at the Navy Pier located downtown. This show is special for the fact that it is not only held on the Fourth of July, but every Monday and Wednesday during the Summer months!

Here is what PureWow had to say about the best firework show in the city :

"If practice makes perfect, then Navy Pier knows how to put on a fireworks show—the venue does it every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the summer. If you can’t secure a yacht to watch from Lake Michigan, anywhere along the boardwalk will do. And hey, it’s not like the massive Ferris wheel fits on a boat anyway."

For more imformation regarding the best firework shows and displays in each state, visit HERE .