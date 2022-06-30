Stay Safe on the Fourth of July by Practicing Fireworks Safety

What comes to mind when thinking of summer? For many of us, it is picnics, barbeques, swimming, fireworks and fun with family and friends, especially when celebrating Independence Day. However, if one is not careful when handling fireworks, the celebration could turn into a tragic event.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more fires occur on Independence Day than any other day of the year, with fireworks causing more than half of those fires.

An estimated 30,100 fires and 9,500 injuries result from fireworks each year. Most injuries are to the hands and fingers, head, face, eyes, and ears. The main contributors of these injuries are sparklers, firecrackers, and rockets.

In 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported “11,500 injuries and 9 deaths related to fireworks,” with the highest number of those injuries were identified in the 20-to-24 age group.

Keep celebrations fun by following these fireworks safety tips:

Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination.

Do not allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Responsible adults should supervise fireworks activities.

Buy from reliable sellers and read warning labels before lighting fireworks.

Take extreme caution when allowing children to play with sparklers. Sparklers burn at a temperature of 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt some metals and cause serious burns and injuries.

Fireworks should only be used outdoors and always have water ready in case of a fire.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited and douse any spent fireworks with water. If fireworks do not ignite, wait 20 minutes then douse them with water.

Avoid purchasing fireworks in brown paper as this is a sign that the fireworks were made for professional display and pose a danger to consumers.

Do not place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

After lighting fireworks, immediately back up to a safe distance.

Never point or throw fireworks at a person.

Do not carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

To prevent trash fires, douse all fireworks and with plenty of water before discarding.

Have a licensed shooter organize and shoot a show.

Wear safety glasses to prevent injuries to the eyes.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never attempt to alter consumer fireworks and always use them as indicated on labels.

Report illegal explosives such as M-80s and quarter sticks to the fire or police department.

Another part of keeping yourself and others safe during the holiday is to know and obey local laws. Ohio has one of the most restrictive fireworks laws in the country. Ohio now permits the purchase of “consumer fireworks,” such as some types of sparklers, cone and cylindrical fountains, roman candles, sky rockets, firecrackers, mines and shells, and helicopter-type rockets.

These fireworks must be purchased from a licensed fireworks manufacturer or wholesaler. Although anyone over age 18 can purchase fireworks, they cannot be used inside the state, and the buyer must sign a form agreeing to take the items out of state within 48 hours if an Ohio resident (ORC 3743.45 and OAC 1301: 7-7-56). For more information please visit the Ohio.gov website.

Ohio has seen a significant decline in fireworks-related injuries over the years, and fireworks shows remain an important part of celebrations, with more than 14,000 fireworks shows lighting up the skies every Fourth of July.

Any questions regarding fireworks safety can be directed to the Athens City Fire Department by calling 740-592-3301.