Two structures burn near Pelion and Chapin Wednesday afternoon
2 days ago
Lexington County, SC 06/30/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Two structures burned Wednesday afternoon on opposite ends of Lexington County. Both were burning at approximately the same time, and both were showing flames and smoke when the first firefighters arrived. One of the fires was in the 700 block of...
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim, Orenthal Chestnut, 45, was found at the 1400 block of Gregg Street on June 26 around 9:30 a.m. "We will continue working with the Columbia Police Department...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Burglary suspect James Murphy, who is accused of stealing electronics and other items from Ebenezer Lutheran and another location on Bull was caught on Friday. The Columbia Police Department reported an officer saw Murphy on Bull Street and Calhoun Street during the afternoon. Murphy is...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run crash left one person dead early Thursday in Aiken, according to police. The crash happened just before 12:52 a.m. in the 800 block of Laurens Street and Beams Road, according to authorities. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the victim as Michale A. Jackson,...
A Dorchester County died on Friday, June 24 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Matthew Copeland, 38, of Ridgeville, died at the scene of the crash, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The collision occurred about 7 p.m. on Peirce Road, near the intersection of Brocktown Road...
Lexington, SC 07/01/2022 - Lexington County's Department of Solid Waste has released the modified scheduled they will be following the week of Independence Day. According to the county's Public Information Officer Jessica Imbimbo, Residential Curbside Solid Waste and Recycling Collection in the unincorporated areas of Lexington County will operate on a partial adjusted starting next Monday.
NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially has a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23. “Today is an important day in the history of the City of Newberry and the Newberry Fire Department. With this occasion, I re-read some of the proud history of the Newberry Fire Department. Before there was a fire department, in the late 1860s and early 1870s, there were a series of fires in Newberry that caused much damage. Most buildings were made of wood and were consumed quickly by fire. In response, the Newberry Fire Department was formed in 1873,” said Mayor Foster Senn during his opening remarks. “That means next year, 2023, is the 150th birthday of the fire department, and Chief Shealy already has some plans in mind to celebrate the anniversary.”
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responded to a deadly crash involving a car versus train in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at the intersection West Main Street and Vulcan Road at around 9:30 a.m., according to the coroner. Coroner identified the victim as...
Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after one of them allegedly hit a 2-year-old repeatedly. The incident happened at 7910 Two Notch Road on Friday around 1:30 p.m., The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man hitting a child.
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Kevin Yonson, 34, is a wanted man after he was captured on surveillance video trying to run a vehicle off the road in what is being described as a domestic violence incident, according to The Cayce Police Department. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Mayesville councilman...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones, one person is deceased after a collision on Old Dunbar Road. Officials say the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Creekside Road. According to Master Trooper Jones a 2009 Honda was stopped on Creekside Road turning...
MAYESVILLE, S.C. — A Mayesville city councilman has been arrested and charged with threatening the mayor during a confrontation that investigators say is the latest in months of disruptions. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson was arrested on Friday on charges of threatening the...
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life a passenger in the vehicle early Friday morning on Charlottes Road in Clinton. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2013 Jeep Cherokee with three occupants was traveling east on Charlottes Road around 1:30 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert before overturning and hitting a utility pole.
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old. Authorities say the child, who was from Swansea, died after being wounded in Cope on Friday. They said her brother was also injured in the incident. Officials have not said how they were injured, but at this time...
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A man is facing charges and two people were taken to the hospital after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in northeast Richland County on Thursday. It all started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when deputies say they tried to make a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations. Deputies say the suspect refused to stop and they pursued him.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. LOCAL FIRST | Father accused of abusing five-week-old infant arrested, charged. According to RCSD, deputies were called to the BP Station at 7301 Parklane Road just before 1:00...
