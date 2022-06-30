ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Two structures burn near Pelion and Chapin Wednesday afternoon

swlexledger.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington County, SC 06/30/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Two structures burned Wednesday afternoon on opposite ends of Lexington County. Both were burning at approximately the same time, and both were showing flames and smoke when the first firefighters arrived. One of the fires was in the 700 block of...

www.swlexledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Body found in Columbia neighborhood identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim, Orenthal Chestnut, 45, was found at the 1400 block of Gregg Street on June 26 around 9:30 a.m. "We will continue working with the Columbia Police Department...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia burglar caught after being spotted by police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Burglary suspect James Murphy, who is accused of stealing electronics and other items from Ebenezer Lutheran and another location on Bull was caught on Friday. The Columbia Police Department reported an officer saw Murphy on Bull Street and Calhoun Street during the afternoon. Murphy is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County coroner identifies hit-and-run crash victim

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run crash left one person dead early Thursday in Aiken, according to police. The crash happened just before 12:52 a.m. in the 800 block of Laurens Street and Beams Road, according to authorities. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the victim as Michale A. Jackson,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Fatal hit and run under investigation in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run incident that left an Aiken man dead. The incident occurred Friday morning at approximately 12:52 A.M. on the 800 block of Laurens Street near Beams Road. An Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer discovered the victim deceased on Laurens Street. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pelion, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Pelion, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Chapin, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
Lexington County, SC
Accidents
City
Chapin, SC
walterborolive.com

Motorcyclist killed in Colleton

A Dorchester County died on Friday, June 24 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Matthew Copeland, 38, of Ridgeville, died at the scene of the crash, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The collision occurred about 7 p.m. on Peirce Road, near the intersection of Brocktown Road...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington County releases modified schedule for the week of Independence Day

Lexington, SC 07/01/2022 - Lexington County's Department of Solid Waste has released the modified scheduled they will be following the week of Independence Day. According to the county's Public Information Officer Jessica Imbimbo, Residential Curbside Solid Waste and Recycling Collection in the unincorporated areas of Lexington County will operate on a partial adjusted starting next Monday.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Shealy sworn in as fire chief

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially has a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23. “Today is an important day in the history of the City of Newberry and the Newberry Fire Department. With this occasion, I re-read some of the proud history of the Newberry Fire Department. Before there was a fire department, in the late 1860s and early 1870s, there were a series of fires in Newberry that caused much damage. Most buildings were made of wood and were consumed quickly by fire. In response, the Newberry Fire Department was formed in 1873,” said Mayor Foster Senn during his opening remarks. “That means next year, 2023, is the 150th birthday of the fire department, and Chief Shealy already has some plans in mind to celebrate the anniversary.”
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Kirby
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies person found dead on Columbia sidewalk, rules death homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead Sunday on a sidewalk in Columbia. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim, who was found around 9:30 a.m. on Gregg Street, was 45-year-old Orenthal Chestnut of Columbia, South Carolina. The agency ruled Chestnut's death a homicide but did not provide a manner of death.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after one of them allegedly hit a 2-year-old repeatedly. The incident happened at 7910 Two Notch Road on Friday around 1:30 p.m., The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man hitting a child.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Structure Fire#Accident#Fire Department#Columbia
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured in Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones, one person is deceased after a collision on Old Dunbar Road. Officials say the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Creekside Road. According to Master Trooper Jones a 2009 Honda was stopped on Creekside Road turning...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County coroner identifies Gregg Street homicide victim

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a homicide victim who was discovered on 1400 Gregg Street Sunday around 9:30 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Orenthal Chestnut, 45, of Columbia, SC. This homicide is still being investigated and anyone with information related to this...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Councilman arrested, accused of threatening Mayesville mayor

MAYESVILLE, S.C. — A Mayesville city councilman has been arrested and charged with threatening the mayor during a confrontation that investigators say is the latest in months of disruptions. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson was arrested on Friday on charges of threatening the...
MAYESVILLE, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

1 killed, 2 injured in early morning crash

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life a passenger in the vehicle early Friday morning on Charlottes Road in Clinton. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2013 Jeep Cherokee with three occupants was traveling east on Charlottes Road around 1:30 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert before overturning and hitting a utility pole.
CLINTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

Swansea 3-year-old's death believed to be an accident

The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old. Authorities say the child, who was from Swansea, died after being wounded in Cope on Friday. They said her brother was also injured in the incident. Officials have not said how they were injured, but at this time...
SWANSEA, SC
wach.com

Gas station shooting leaves man in the hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. LOCAL FIRST | Father accused of abusing five-week-old infant arrested, charged. According to RCSD, deputies were called to the BP Station at 7301 Parklane Road just before 1:00...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy