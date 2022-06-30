Jackson holds news conference on 4th of July fireworks

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 30 to discuss the city’s 4th of July fireworks display.

City officials said the conference will be held because some neighbors are concerned about the display not happening due to the city council defunding the celebration.

The news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Smith Wills Stadium.

