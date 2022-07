FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a woman is in custody after she struck a trooper's vehicle along I-5 Saturday morning. State Patrol says the trooper was on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 near 320th St around 5 a.m. They had just cleared an earlier collision and had their emergency lights on when the woman drove onto the shoulder and hit the trooper's vehicle.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO