Medical Examiner Releases Details On Jeremy Giambi's Death

By Andrew Gould
 2 days ago
A medical examiner's report revealed that Jeremy Giambi was struck in the head by a baseball six months before his death. According to the report, obtained by TMZ Sports, witnesses said the accident affected his behavior before he...

Horbie
2d ago

Three comments and not one is blaming his suicide on a vaccine. Maybe there is hope

Jeremy Giambi
Jason Giambi
