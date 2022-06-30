Medical Examiner Releases Details On Jeremy Giambi's Death

Bam Margera has been found following his second escape from rehab in two weeks – and is reportedly on his way to a new center, thanks to an intervention. The “Jackass” star, 42, was located Monday at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., according to TMZ, after last being seen Saturday evening near LifeSkills South Florida residential facility. The outlet reports that police officers were joined by a crisis intervention team, which included Margera’s mother and father, who held an intervention on the spot. Other family members called in to speak with him, per TMZ, but it’s unclear if the stunt performer’s...

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO