Three Things to Know

Nelsonville Committee Meets Tonight

NELSONVILLE — The City of Nelsonville Planning and Development Committee will hold a meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORA) legislation for Nelsonville.

Citizens comments may be made in person or Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m., today. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Tips on How to Have a Safe Independence Day

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more fires occur on Independence Day than any other day of the year, with fireworks causing more than half of those fires.

An estimated 30,100 fires and 9,500 injuries result from fireworks each year. Most injuries are to the hands and fingers, head, face, eyes, and ears. The main contributors of these injuries are sparklers, firecrackers, and rockets.

In 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported “11,500 injuries and 9 deaths related to fireworks,” with the highest number of those injuries were identified in the 20-to-24 age group. For safety tips on how to avoid injuries, see Page A5.

On This Day in History

On this day, June 30, 2019, while at the demilitarized zone on the Korean peninsula that demarcates North Korea from South Korea, President Donald Trump walked into North Korea to greet its leader, Kim John-Un, thus becoming the first sitting United States president to visit the country.