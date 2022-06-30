ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Three Things to Know

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Nelsonville Committee Meets Tonight

NELSONVILLE — The City of Nelsonville Planning and Development Committee will hold a meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORA) legislation for Nelsonville.

Citizens comments may be made in person or Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m., today. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Tips on How to Have a Safe Independence Day

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more fires occur on Independence Day than any other day of the year, with fireworks causing more than half of those fires.

An estimated 30,100 fires and 9,500 injuries result from fireworks each year. Most injuries are to the hands and fingers, head, face, eyes, and ears. The main contributors of these injuries are sparklers, firecrackers, and rockets.

In 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported “11,500 injuries and 9 deaths related to fireworks,” with the highest number of those injuries were identified in the 20-to-24 age group. For safety tips on how to avoid injuries, see Page A5.

On This Day in History

On this day, June 30, 2019, while at the demilitarized zone on the Korean peninsula that demarcates North Korea from South Korea, President Donald Trump walked into North Korea to greet its leader, Kim John-Un, thus becoming the first sitting United States president to visit the country.

Comments / 0

 

WTAP

Fort Boreman swing installed Thursday Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews started installing the new Almost Heaven swing at Fort Boreman Park Thursday morning. The large, handmade swing is one of nine placed around the state of West Virginia . Fort Boreman was one of the locations chosen to be a part of the pilot program.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County implements new dog tag law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Effective today Wood County has introduced a new law that requires all dogs to be given dog tags. You can find the dog tags at the Humane Society of Parkersburg or at the Wood County courthouse. 90 days from Jul 1 all dogs will be required...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Times Gazette

Put another log on the fire

Driving down a rural country road covered by a canopy of tree limbs last weekend, I wondered how many times I had traveled the same path before. I was headed toward Long’s Retreat in Pike County, a family resort not far from the Highland County line. One hundred times, I wondered? No, it would be many more than that.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Athens News

Fireworks at The Port Campground & Docks in Hockingport

The Port Campground & Docks has asked Hamburg Fireworks and Jerry's Fireworks Factory to make this year's free fireworks display more fantastic than past years. The Port campground and gate will be open for the community to come and enjoy the show. The Port Campground & Docks is located at...
HOCKINGPORT, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Nelsonville, OH
Nelsonville, OH
Government
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Recent Health Department Report Released on Hardees in Circleville

Circleville – Hardees is closed and has been closed for several days after two very concerning health department reports over the last three weeks. The health department originally visited the restaurant on June 14th and found some serious health code violations including several infestations of Mice and insects. In...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WTAP

Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Harmar Bridge recently underwent its most in-depth evaluation to date. The results are hopeful. It’s a bridge that holds a special place in many locals’ hearts. Historic Harmar Bridge Company Chairman Larry Sloter said, “I mean my grandmother is 92. She remembers walking...
MARIETTA, OH
Person
Donald Trump
WTAP

Boat capsized; body recovered

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newberry Island. Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A commercial boat had collided with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local shelter is overwhelmed with dogs

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is currently over capacity with dogs. Shelter Director Karissa Reynolds said of the situation, “The dogs have just been kind of overwhelming. They’re coming from everywhere.”. While June and July tend to be the shelter’s busiest intake...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

One dead after Ohio River boat crash in Washington, WV

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wood County 911 says one person died in a two-boat crash on the Ohio River in Washington, West Virginia. Responders included Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Blennerhassett VFD, Vienna VFD, plus the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR). Wood County 911 […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
#Independence Day#Politics Local#Nelsonville Committee#Korean
spectrumnews1.com

Investing in adventure: How Portsmouth hopes improved trails, parks, and opportunities turn their community into a destination

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — On a summer morning, there are few places Logan Minter and Wendi Waugh would rather be than on their bikes, riding through the Scioto County wilderness. Both members of Portsmouth Connex, they’ve spent years trying to highlight the outdoor opportunities their community has to offer and advocating for more infrastructure to encourage even more activity. Now, with dozens coming to enjoy their local parks, trails and events, they said they’re starting to see that work pay off.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Jaycees to Host Stars and Stripes on The River

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Jaycees are hosting a two-day 4th of July celebration this weekend!. Stars and Stripes on the River will take place at Zane Landing Park this Sunday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 4th. This free, family-friendly event features: bands, rides, a beer garden, scholarship and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

10 charged with distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, meth, marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This morning federal agents arrested individuals charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California. They have been charged by criminal complaints for allegedly participating in a polydrug trafficking organization involving 76 kilograms of fentanyl including 115,500 fentanyl-laced pills,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Ohio license plate leads to $1,000 in violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Imagine being fined for traffic violations, all while your car is sitting in a junkyard. How could that happen? One man learned the hard way, and found out it is a risk, and it’s what can happen if you don’t save your license plates, or if they are ever stolen. Lee […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Can of ravioli causes fight in Chillicothe park with homeless men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two homeless men in Chillicothe got into a fight this week over a can of food, which resulted in one of them getting hurt. It happened this week in Chillicothe’s Yoctangee Park, where there is a community food box. The box is similar to a bird house, which is known as “The Little Pantry.” The small container is used to house donated non-perishable food items for those in need to retrieve.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

