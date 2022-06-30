Young Man Shot While Riding Down Johnston Street

Brandon Comeaux

Have you ever had something painful happen to you but it took a few moments to process it?

Well, Lafayette Police say a 19-year-old male was traveling in his vehicle on Johnston Street near Office Depot when he felt a pain in his leg. He looked down to see what was wrong and noticed blood coming from his leg. He had been shot.

Johnston Street, google maps

The incident happened just after 11:00 Thursday morning in the 4600 block of Johnston Street.

Officers say the victim is currently in a local hospital recovering from the non-life threatening injury

Lafayette Police Department, Facebook

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

