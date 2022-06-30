ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta pilots picket at MSP over contract negotiations

By Valley News Live - Staff
valleynewslive.com
Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (KARE11) - Delta Air Lines pilots are holding informational pickets at major airport hubs across the country Thursday to protest their protracted contract negotiations. Hundreds of off duty pilots are picketing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. outside Terminal 1. Protests are also...

