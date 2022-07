Newsletter startup Substack on Wednesday said it was laying off 13 people out of roughly 90 employees in response to difficult economic conditions. The company did not specify whether those employees being let go came from different departments or what their roles entailed. In a note to employees, CEO Chris Best cited prioritizing revenue growth during an “increasingly uncertain” economy. Best said in the note that Substack will hire at a slower pace as they prepare for challenging conditions that “could last years.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO