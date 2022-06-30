ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

SWFWMD to burn 250 acres of its Citrus County lands to reduce wildfire risks

By Chronicle Staff
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a goal of reducing wildfire risks in Citrus County, the Southwest Florida Water Management District is planning controlled burns for 250 acres of its...

Comments / 4

Citrus County Chronicle

County reviewing new commercial projects

The Inverness Walmart is seeking a permit for a full-store remodel. A new QuickCare Med building is planned for U.S. 19 in Homosassa, next to AutoZone. The county received a building permit request for a wine and coffee bar in the Beverly Hills Shopping Center at 4083 County Road 491.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Butterflies, bees and Mosquito Control

The Citrus County Mosquito Control District (“the District”) understands the vital role that pollinating insects such as bees and butterflies play in nature. Therefore, every effort is made through the use of Integrated Pest Management to protect these beneficial insects while still providing mosquito control to help protect the public from mosquito borne disease and illness. There are numerous best practices and procedures that the District uses to balance controlling mosquitoes while preventing adverse effects to non-target species.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

0703 Chronicle week in review: Homosassa and Crystal River future film locations, Miles Teller Day, local Oath Keepers man's upcoming day in court and county says no to turnpike extension routes

Big screen spotlight to shine on Homosassa in new film. An accidental discovery of the area while fishing with friends led award-winning film director Flavio Alves to choose Homosassa and Crystal River as the locations for his newest film. “I lived in New York City for a big part of...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays right person for District 4

I am writing to endorse Rebecca Bays as Citrus County Commissioner for District 4. Rebecca has lived in Citrus County for more than 20 years and is a former Citrus County business owner of Insurance Resources and Risk Management, which she recently sold. She is currently president of Freedom Hill Farms in Inverness and served as a Citrus County Commissioner from 2010-2014. After leaving office in 2014, she was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the I-75 Relief Taskforce, where she worked with the Florida Department of Transportation.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CoreCivic: Citrus County Detention Facility security chief 'no longer employed'

CoreCivic, the Tennessee company running the Citrus County Detention Facility, started looking for a new security chief over its local jail and prison after its last one became unemployed. Ryan Gustin, a CoreCivic spokesman, told the Chronicle Thursday, June 30, the detention facility’s recent chief of security “is not employed...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

US 41 widening forces KFC in Inverness to close

In June 2019, the Inverness KFC off U.S. 41 North was completely renovated inside and out to bring it up to modern standards. Today, it’s closed. And soon, it will be razed. The restaurant, along with other properties, was in the way of the one-mile widening of U.S. 41.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando Area Senior Center temporarily closed

Citrus County Facilities Maintenance will demolish an unoccupied structure at the Hernando Historic School Complex, located at the intersection of County Road 486 and U.S. 41. Work is scheduled to begin July 5 with an anticipated completion date of July 19. To ensure the safety of staff, clients, and the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Inflation taking toll on groups fighting hunger

Facing unprecedented demands, food bank needs help. You can help by making a contribution. Local groups trying to fight hunger in the community have been slammed by a pandemic that led to layoffs and greater demands, lower contributions and higher prices for everything from the food they provide to the cost of fuel for transportation.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New growth spurs increase in county taxable value

Preliminary taxable values for 2022 have increased for the county, cities and school districts. Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton on Thursday released the certified tax roll due July 1 each year to local taxing agencies, such as the county commission, cities of Crystal River and Inverness, and the school board. The taxing agencies use the numbers to determine tax rates and budgets.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Webb best choice to lead county forward

Winfield "Winn" Webb is running for county commissioner District 4. This will be an open Primary whereby all voters, regardless of party affiliation, would have an opportunity to vote in this election. Since there were no opposition party candidates, this primary will decide the new commissioner. As a long-time Citrus...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Why Separation of Powers is important to our citizens

The term Separation of Powers is a very important governmental process. A quick internet search Britannica.com defines “separation of powers” as “division of the legislative, executive, and judicial functions.” Britannica further explains the concept of separation of powers process, “such a separation that limits the possibility of arbitrary excesses by government, since the sanction of all three branches is required for the making, executing, and administering of laws.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on growth in southwest Ocala

There are three very important topics that need to be brought to the attention of the City of Ocala. The first topic is that the area of Marion Oaks is growing extremely fast. Construction is outrageous, which in a way is good because it’s increasing the housing value, but of course it will also increase taxes in a time when everything from food to gas has practically doubled in price.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

