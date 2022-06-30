SWFWMD to burn 250 acres of its Citrus County lands to reduce wildfire risks

I am writing to endorse Rebecca Bays as Citrus County Commissioner for District 4. Rebecca has lived in Citrus County for more than 20 years and is a former Citrus County business owner of Insurance Resources and Risk Management, which she recently sold. She is currently president of Freedom Hill Farms in Inverness and served as a Citrus County Commissioner from 2010-2014. After leaving office in 2014, she was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the I-75 Relief Taskforce, where she worked with the Florida Department of Transportation.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO