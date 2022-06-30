SWFWMD to burn 250 acres of its Citrus County lands to reduce wildfire risks

The Inverness Walmart is seeking a permit for a full-store remodel. A new QuickCare Med building is planned for U.S. 19 in Homosassa, next to AutoZone. The county received a building permit request for a wine and coffee bar in the Beverly Hills Shopping Center at 4083 County Road 491.
The Citrus County Mosquito Control District (“the District”) understands the vital role that pollinating insects such as bees and butterflies play in nature. Therefore, every effort is made through the use of Integrated Pest Management to protect these beneficial insects while still providing mosquito control to help protect the public from mosquito borne disease and illness. There are numerous best practices and procedures that the District uses to balance controlling mosquitoes while preventing adverse effects to non-target species.
Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
The City of Leesburg will be celebrate the Fourth of July at Venetian Gardens. Festivities start at noon and will include kids play zone with inflatables, a water ski show, Leesburg Lightning baseball, festive foods, vendors and more. At 6 p.m., the country band Hayfire will be performing. Fireworks starts...
Big screen spotlight to shine on Homosassa in new film. An accidental discovery of the area while fishing with friends led award-winning film director Flavio Alves to choose Homosassa and Crystal River as the locations for his newest film. “I lived in New York City for a big part of...
LEVY COUNTY - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced on June 29 that a total of 12 derelict vessels will be removed from the waterways of Levy County. There are five vessels to be removed from the Withlacoochee River, with one of those being removed on a...
I am writing to endorse Rebecca Bays as Citrus County Commissioner for District 4. Rebecca has lived in Citrus County for more than 20 years and is a former Citrus County business owner of Insurance Resources and Risk Management, which she recently sold. She is currently president of Freedom Hill Farms in Inverness and served as a Citrus County Commissioner from 2010-2014. After leaving office in 2014, she was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the I-75 Relief Taskforce, where she worked with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Due to a supplier issue, Citrus County Grounds Maintenance has delayed installation of new playground equipment at Highland Park Playground, located at 3755 E. Kirk St., Inverness, and Wesley Jones Park, located at 2510 W. Castania Drive, Citrus Springs. Installation for Highland Park and Wesley Jones Park has been rescheduled...
CoreCivic, the Tennessee company running the Citrus County Detention Facility, started looking for a new security chief over its local jail and prison after its last one became unemployed. Ryan Gustin, a CoreCivic spokesman, told the Chronicle Thursday, June 30, the detention facility’s recent chief of security “is not employed...
In June 2019, the Inverness KFC off U.S. 41 North was completely renovated inside and out to bring it up to modern standards. Today, it’s closed. And soon, it will be razed. The restaurant, along with other properties, was in the way of the one-mile widening of U.S. 41.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – An alert for drivers who use Morris Bridge Road in eastern Pasco County. Beginning the week of July 4, Morris Bridge Road will remain closed in both directions between State Road 54 and Chancey Road as crews fill a hole that
Citrus County Facilities Maintenance will demolish an unoccupied structure at the Hernando Historic School Complex, located at the intersection of County Road 486 and U.S. 41. Work is scheduled to begin July 5 with an anticipated completion date of July 19. To ensure the safety of staff, clients, and the...
Facing unprecedented demands, food bank needs help. You can help by making a contribution. Local groups trying to fight hunger in the community have been slammed by a pandemic that led to layoffs and greater demands, lower contributions and higher prices for everything from the food they provide to the cost of fuel for transportation.
Preliminary taxable values for 2022 have increased for the county, cities and school districts. Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton on Thursday released the certified tax roll due July 1 each year to local taxing agencies, such as the county commission, cities of Crystal River and Inverness, and the school board. The taxing agencies use the numbers to determine tax rates and budgets.
Mary Robert’s Equestrian Operations, LLC, in conjunction with Arena House Shows of Ocala, received a special use permit (SUP) by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners last week, June 21, during the board’s regular meeting. The county board voted 5-0 in favor of a height increase from...
Winfield "Winn" Webb is running for county commissioner District 4. This will be an open Primary whereby all voters, regardless of party affiliation, would have an opportunity to vote in this election. Since there were no opposition party candidates, this primary will decide the new commissioner. As a long-time Citrus...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirms the detection of a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. If you're wondering what harm a snail can do — it's a lot. This species of snail is...
The term Separation of Powers is a very important governmental process. A quick internet search Britannica.com defines “separation of powers” as “division of the legislative, executive, and judicial functions.” Britannica further explains the concept of separation of powers process, “such a separation that limits the possibility of arbitrary excesses by government, since the sanction of all three branches is required for the making, executing, and administering of laws.”
There are three very important topics that need to be brought to the attention of the City of Ocala. The first topic is that the area of Marion Oaks is growing extremely fast. Construction is outrageous, which in a way is good because it’s increasing the housing value, but of course it will also increase taxes in a time when everything from food to gas has practically doubled in price.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
