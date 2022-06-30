ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

July 4th weekend flight cancellations fueling road trips

By Kelly Tyko
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

This Independence Day weekend is set to be the second busiest for travel since 2000 with a record number of Americans planning to hit the road, according to AAA's holiday travel forecast. The big picture: Historically high gas prices aren’t expected to stop more Americans from driving, and the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Boston

Tips to avoid flight delays, cancellations

BOSTON – Delays and cancellations are common at airports these days. "Earlier this morning again they delayed it by another two hours so it's going to leave around 3:50," said traveler Ibrahim Kallon. "I was flying to Costa Rica and back through Miami. I got delayed. I had to stay overnight. The line to get a free hotel room was about two hours so I just ended up paying for it myself," said traveler Mitch Rock. Kyle Potter is the Executive Editor of Thrifty Traveler. His advice? Fly in the morning. "When things go wrong with the airlines it's a snowball effect and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Delta pilots to picket amid surging flight cancellations

Hundreds of off-duty Delta Air Lines pilots plan to picket this week, demanding a pay increase and that the carrier change their schedules to reduce flight disruptions. The Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement Monday that its nearly 14,000 members are working longer hours even as the airlines cancel thousands of flights, angering customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
InsideHook

One Air Travel Expert Weighs in on Flight Cancellations

If you’ve been following the current state of air travel, you might have noticed that a lot of flights are being canceled these days. A certain number of cancellations are to be expected due to factors beyond anyone’s control, but the extent to which travelers’ schedules have been regularly disrupted this summer points to something much larger afoot.
TRAVEL
NBC News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022.
GAS PRICE
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Delays, cancelations and $10,000 oversold flight offers: Chaos as 4 July travel sets pandemic air travel records

Travelers headed off for the 4 July weekend experienced delays, overnight stays in airports and even $10,000 offers to give up seats on oversold flights, as the US braces for its busiest Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic.On Friday, nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the US, with the worst breakdowns at New York City-area airports.Forty-five per cent of flights were delayed out of LaGuardia, while 44 per cent of flights were delayed at the John F Kennedy and Newark airpots, according to data from Flight Aware.Their analysis found that JetBlue and Allegiant Air were the worst carriers...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Road Trip#Memorial Day Weekend#Americans#Aaa Travel
BoardingArea

Delta Air Lines July 4th Holiday Travel Waiver

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines continues to face severe pilot staffing issues, and this 4th of July weekend we’ll likely see hundreds of cancellations due to the holiday weekend. When it comes to US airlines, Delta seems to lead with...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

Fourth of July flight delays, cancelations: Over 2,400 trips already disrupted Thursday

The start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend is just one day away, but troubles at the airport haven't eased. Travelers from coast-to-coast have found themselves in a bind as airlines continue to cancel and delay a multitude of flights right before the major summer holiday where over 47 million people are expected to travel. About 3.55 million are expected to fly, according to AAA.
LIFESTYLE
Axios

XNA outpaces national air travel trend

The number of people going through the TSA checkpoint at Northwest Arkansas National Airport was only 5% lower for June than it was the same time in 2019. This bucks the national trend, which is down almost 12%, according to data provided to Axios by the airport. Context: This Independence...
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

July 4th holiday weekend kicks off hellish summer for some air travelers

SFO -- The July 4th holiday weekend is off to a rough start for many people choosing to fly. The summer travel season is packed with unprecedented challenges for thousands of travelers. With just 15 cancellations in the last 24 hours, SFO is faring better than many major airports in the us and abroad. Still, the crowds are here, and so are headaches and disruptions. Getting home to Humboldt County for the Childs family has been anything but smooth. "We spent 45-50 minutes on the tarmac because our gate had other planes in it, so and then we got to the customs line...
LIFESTYLE
Axios

Des Moines staycation: Go down this giant metal slide

Don't sweat it if you're staying around the Des Moines-area this holiday weekend — there's plenty of fun and free things to do, including going down this giant metal slide at Fairmont Park. State of play (literally): There's something for all age groups to do at the park on...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
89K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy