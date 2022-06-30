Georgia-Georgia Tech basketball slated for December in Atlanta

Georgia basketball player Braelen Bridges (23) during a game against Georgia Tech in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) Mackenzie Miles

The Georgia Tech and Georgia basketball teams will play the next game of their long-standing rivalry on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at McCamish Pavilion, with a return game to be played in Athens during the 2023-24 season on a date to be determined.

The teams have endeavored to meet earlier in the season in recent years in order for the games to be played in front of the student body while fall semester classes are still in session. Tech defeated Georgia, 88-78, on Nov. 19 of last season in Athens, 88-78. The scheduled game in Atlanta during the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Tech leads the all-time “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” series in men’s basketball, 106-91, including a 62-27 advantage at home and a 2-2 mark at McCamish Pavilion.