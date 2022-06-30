ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia-Georgia Tech basketball slated for December in Atlanta

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dfR8_0gR7p68o00
Georgia basketball player Braelen Bridges (23) during a game against Georgia Tech in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) Mackenzie Miles

The Georgia Tech and Georgia basketball teams will play the next game of their long-standing rivalry on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at McCamish Pavilion, with a return game to be played in Athens during the 2023-24 season on a date to be determined.

The teams have endeavored to meet earlier in the season in recent years in order for the games to be played in front of the student body while fall semester classes are still in session. Tech defeated Georgia, 88-78, on Nov. 19 of last season in Athens, 88-78. The scheduled game in Atlanta during the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Tech leads the all-time “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” series in men’s basketball, 106-91, including a 62-27 advantage at home and a 2-2 mark at McCamish Pavilion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Kbu2_0gR7p68o00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

GWINNETT STRIPERS HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: July 4-10

The Gwinnett Stripers celebrate Independence Day, salute First Responders and give out World Champions Affiliate t-shirts during a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) at Coolray Field from July 4-10. The six-game series includes Independence Day on July 4, Salute to First Responders on July 8, a...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
300
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy