Horror of the trenches during the Battle of the Somme is brought to life: Colourised images reveal the grim reality of World War One's bloodiest conflict ahead of the 106th anniversary
By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
2 days ago
The brutal horror of the Battle of the Somme is unveiled in colourised photos released ahead of the 106th anniversary of World War One, with July 1st marking the start of the battle.
The battle was one of the most bloody of World War One which saw such figures as JRR Tolkien, British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, Otto Frank - the father of Anne Frank - and Adolf Hitler fight in the battle.
Over three million men fought in the battle which saw over a million killed or injured, scarring the earth in one of the deadliest battles in human history.
On the first day of the Somme, the German 2nd Army suffered a severe defeat. It was the first World War One battle to see tanks brought to the battlefield.
Despite a decisive victory, 57,470 casualties were confirmed by the British, including 19,240 deaths - marking the largest loss of life suffered by the British Army in one day.
Hitler would ultimately receive a leg wound, while Tolkien developed trench fever and had to be taken to a military hospital.
By the end of the battle, the British and French had gained 10 kilometres of German-occupied territory, the largest gain since the First Battle of the Marne in 1914, revealing the slow and excruciatingly slow pace of the bloody war.
Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
MIAMI – It is one of the most searing photos in history, the picture of "Napalm Girl," showing the horrors of the Vietnam War. Fifty years later, Kim Phuc Phan Thi, the girl from the picture, still suffers from those burns. She routinely comes to Miami to get laser treatment. CBS4 talked with her and Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the photo, during one of Phan Thi's final major treatment for the burns. Phan Thi took CBS4 back to that day. She remembers the bombing vividly, saying, "Of course we as children were just allowed to play nearby...
The girl, naked and screaming, ran directly toward Nick Ut’s camera -- and into history.Her name is Kim Phuc, and the instant the Associated Press photographer captured her image 50 years ago -- on June 8, 1972 -- she became more than a victim of an American napalm strike on a Vietnamese hamlet. She was and is an international symbol of that unpopular war, and of the torment inflicted on innocents in all wars.For nearly a century, the AP has covered war with images. Some won Pulitzer Prizes, like Ut’s napalm girl, like Eddie Adam’s breathtaking photo of the execution...
A documentary revealing the fate of a soldier who went missing after the D-Day landings in France "brings his memory alive again", said his family. Pte Joe Hewitt, of Salford, was reported missing on 28 June 1944 but his family were only told he had died a year later at the end of World War Two.
On June 6, 1944, the Allies invaded German-occupied western Europe by way of Normandy, France, during World War II. It would become the turning point of the war, and the largest sea, land and air invasion in history. From D-Day through August 21, the Allies sent more than two million...
The remains of six men discovered beneath Nancy Spain's bar in Cork, Ireland, likely died violently between 1447 and 1636. For years, young people flocked to Nancy Spain’s pub in Cork, Ireland, at 48 Barrack Street, to drink and enjoy music. But the whole time, they were dancing atop bones. When the pub was demolished in 2021, archeologists came across centuries-old skeletons of six men who’d met “violent” ends as long as 500 years ago.
A Ukrainian military commander has told Sky News that 80% of his original troops have been killed or injured. The battle-hardened, elite unit had fought together since 2018, he told Sky News. If he could sustain these losses for much longer, he said, "It's hard but we have no choice."
Trailer screenshot; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The World's oldest stone tablet containing the Ten Commandments went up for auction in 2016 and sold for $850,000. It was the earliest known stone version of the Ten Commandments.
A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
A NEW AI-powered tank has hit the market – and it may the future of defense weapons. Estonian company Milrem Robotics and Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace just showed off its latest AI-powered tank in a new reel. The combat vehicle, dubbed Tank-x, is seen shooting down targets with immense...
FUMING Kim Jong-un has slammed the West for deploying warships, planes and thousands of troops amid fears the tyrant will detonate a nuke. The North Korean dictator hit out after the US announced it's set to lead the Rim of the Pacific exercise on its doorstep near Hawaii and Southern California.
A source alleged that the rumored lover of Vladimir Putin, Alina Kabaeva, is now an owner of two luxury homes in Turkey. Vladimir Putin and Alina KabaevaRussian Presidential Press and Information Office/Wikemedia Commons/CC-BY.
America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
Off the island of Antikythera in southern Greece lies a wreck discovered by divers more than a century ago. Regularly excavated, it contains many valuable artefacts, and a recent expedition brought to light a head of a statue of Hercules. A wreck several thousand years old. According to the researchers,...
Traudl Junge thought of Adolf Hitler as a father figure and a friend — claiming she had no idea about the Holocaust until after World War II ended and the Führer was dead. As the Allied forces closed in on the Nazi regime and its occupied territory, Hitler surrounded himself with only his closest colleagues. By the final 10 days of his life, he lived in an underground air raid shelter in Berlin with a small fraction of his following — including his personal secretary, Traudl Junge.
The country of Israel has successfully tested a laser-based aerial threat defense system. The efforts are a result of two decades worth of research. Israel has successfully tested its revolutionary laser-based air defense system.Israel Defense Ministry.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has progressed, a slew of videos has emerged on social media platforms like Telegram showing the destruction caused by both Russian and Ukrainian strikes on military bases, armored vehicles, and more. While much of the video footage shared online is somewhat recent and shows...
MYSTERIOUS figures painted onto the wall of a cave in Tanzania have left archaeologists baffled. The elaborate artwork, which dates back hundreds of years, depicts three human-like characters with extremely oversized heads. They appear to have been depicted with stylised buffalo skulls, although the meaning behind this is unclear. The...
Comments / 11