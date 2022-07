ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday, June 24. According to police, 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci was reported missing by his family on Friday, June 24. Police say he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on Sunday, June 26, but never showed up.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO