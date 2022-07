Me: “So, you’ve been running past and sprinting away from people your whole life then?”. Micah Bell: (Long pause) “…Basically…Yeah.”. That was the first back and forth in my initial interaction with All-American cornerback recruit Micah Bell, an athlete known for his elite speed. But not just elite, in the upper percentile among those we list as boasting elite speed.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO