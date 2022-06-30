ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Duarte Brings Hawaiian Culture to Traverse City Pit Spitters

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkW4a_0gR7oUSc00

TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters have had a unique roster every season since 2019, filled with players from all over the country. This year, they have a player from Hawaii.

Dallas Duarte plays catcher for the Pit Spitters, and this is the farthest he’s been from his hometown of Hilo, Hawaii. So far, the transition to the Cherry Capital has gone smoothly.

“God bless. I’m nothing but grateful for my host family. You know, they take care of me, took me in,” Duarte said. And the coaches, they treated us just as well, if not better. Nothing more grateful for this opportunity.”

Duarte has provided a solid presence behind home plate. In 10 games this season, Duarte has a 1.000 fielding percentage with zero errors at catcher. He’s batting .235 with six runs scored and seven runs batted in during those 10 games.

“He brings some flair with them. He’s a fun player. The guys definitely like having his personality on the team. And he’s a really good defensive catcher,” Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said.

He has also added some Hawaiian culture to the dugout.

“Each day we try and figure out something from him. The guys love the different cultures that we have here in the clubhouse,” Rebandt said. “I think that’s really cool and he’s just a great energy guy, so he fits right into who we are as a team and organization and plays the game the right way, so excited he’s on board.”

“This team is open arms,” Duarte said. “I’m kind of teaching them our language. It’s like called pidgin. Somewhat English, but I believe we just cut off some terms, cut off some words, and the boys love it. You know, I just taught coach the word cherreh. It means good. He asked me how I’m feeling. I said, ‘Cherreh.'”

Feeling cheereh in the Cherry Capital.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Lions Youth Camp Returns to Northern Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY — The Detroit Lions are once again hosting their summer youth camps in northern Michigan, as they wrapped up their final day of camp at Traverse City West Middle School on Thursday. The 4-day camp focuses on the fundamentals of football on both offense and defense, and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Pit Spitters Complete Sweep of Woodchucks with 9-4 Win

TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Pit Spitters completed a two-game sweep of the Wausau Woodchucks on Saturday night with a 9-4 win. In the first game of the series on Friday, the Pit Spitters scored seven runs in the eighth inning to win 8-2. It was another big inning on Saturday that propelled Traverse City to victory as the Pit Spitters scored six runs in the fourth inning to open up a 7-1 lead and never looked back.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Hilo, HI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Hawaii State
Hilo, HI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian Language#Hawaiian Culture#The Cherry Capital
UpNorthLive.com

Eight men arrested in Traverse City human trafficking sting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man charged for role in Capitol riot

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
9&10 News

No Body Contact Advisory Issued for Clinch Park Beach

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has issued a no body contact advisory for Clinch Park Beach after it exceeded the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s E. coli body contact limits. Clinch Park E. coli levels were found at 1046 colonies per 100/ml, which is a...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Man Charged In January 6th Riot Investigation

A northern Michigan man was arrested today on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.\
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the June 21 to June 30 call reports:. 7:24am 06/21/22 Malicious Destruction of Property N. Lake St., Stalls have red...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Traverse City man arrested for actions during Jan. 6 capitol breach

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan man was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WNEM

4 people hospitalized in Roscommon Co. crash

LYON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Roscommon County. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash on N. Old 27 Highway near County Road in Lyon Township. A 2011 GMC Sierra was heading north on...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
845
Followers
2K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy