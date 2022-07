LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol say one person is dead and two others were hospitalized following an overnight crash in Laurens County. Around 1:20 a.m., a car with three people in it was heading east on Charlottes Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, and then hit a utility pole, according to troopers.

