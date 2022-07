Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery attempt in Brookhaven, including a teen recently charged with first-degree murder. At approximately 7:47 p.m. Monday, Brookhaven Police were notified of the suspected armed robbery of an individual at his home. The victim stated four people had pulled up to his house in a vehicle, under the pretense of wanting to use his phone, according to BPD Det. Capt. Clint Earls.

