Silver and Blue Podcast Episode 9: Pre-camp position previews – Secondary

Kevin Durant may already have his exit plan all mapped out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the former MVP Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination. Durant, 33, has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last three seasons but is reportedly...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a ton of familiar faces on their coaching staff, as much of the staff was on the coaching staff for the Arizona Cardinals while Bruce Arians was head coach. There are now more familiar faces. Bruce Arians retired earlier in the offseason and Todd Bowles,...
The first roster of the Matt Eberflus-Ryan Poles era is relatively young, unproven, and has several holes to fill. Eberflus and Poles tore the roster down to the studs and will use the 2022 season to see which players are part of their long-term vision. A team on the ground floor of an expected lengthy rebuild provides plenty of opportunities for late-round and undrafted players to earn an NFL job and contribute immediately.
With NFL training camps still a few weeks away, we are about to be overloaded with lists and discussions about who are the most underrated players in the league. We’ve already seen multiple publications write about Hunter Renfrow, who made the Pro Bowl and received a big contract extension from the team this offseason.
We have entered possibly the most tedious part of the NFL season. There are no interesting free agent signings, no new film to watch, and nothing to get us excited about the upcoming season. So what better way to pass the time than to look ahead at some of the potential storylines for the 2022 Bears training camp. There are plenty of exciting situations brewing in Halas Hall, so in this article, I will take you through a few of them, and outline the potential ramifications for this upcoming campaign.
In his NBA Summer League debut for the Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray looked like, well, Keegan Murray.
Expectations were high for Murray heading into this Summer League. While the game does not matter in the grand scheme of things, the NBA has a narrative-driven media cycle.
Since Sacramento picked him, fans around the league immediately questioned the selection with Purdue guard Jaden Ivey still on the board. Unfair or not, the “meaningless” Summer League games actually play a massive role in how the narrative of Murray on the Kings spins. His debut against Golden State is a significant first step in proving...
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
For more than a decade, we have ranked every player on the Green Bay Packers’ roster in advance of the start of training camp. This isn’t just a rundown of the best players. Rather, it’s a not-too-scientific formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about all 89 players scheduled to be with the team for the first practice of training camp on July 27.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has had an offseason filled with speculation about his future as he seeks a contract extension. The 33rd Team, the site started by former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner, created a list of 75 players ages 25 and younger. Eleven of The 33rd Team's analysts and writers voted for the top 25 young stars.
The Detroit Lions slot into the upper third of the NFL cap spending for the 2022 season. As of July 2nd, the Lions have the 10th-highest cap obligation spending at $217.3 million. Those figures break down by position group into more digestible pieces. There is some dead money on the...
As we begin the holiday weekend on this the first of July, we are 72 days away from the start of the regular season for the Arizona Cardinals. In 72 days, it will be Sept. 11, when they take the field at home in State Farm Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
The Eagles’ 2022 regular season NFL schedule was released in May, and the team is looking to improve on their 9-8 record from last season. Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency and then, on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver A.J. Browns from the Titans via a trade.
Comments / 0