Inverness, FL

US 41 widening forces KFC in Inverness to close

By Michael D. Bates Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June 2019, the Inverness KFC off U.S. 41 North was completely renovated inside and out to bring it up to modern standards. Today, it’s closed. And soon, it will be razed. The restaurant, along with other properties, was in the way of...

www.chronicleonline.com

Eric Williams
