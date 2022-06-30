ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Man wanted in February fatal shooting in New Iberia, second suspect arrested

By KATIE GAGLIANO
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Iberia Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted on a murder charge in a fatal February shooting. Jarason Joseph Provost, 20, is wanted for...

www.theadvocate.com

theadvocate.com

Woman arrested for providing false alibi for suspect in New Iberia shooting that injured infant

A second suspect was arrested for providing a false alibi for a New Iberia murder suspect, police said. Keisha Lashawn Perro, 44, was arrested Thursday in an ongoing investigation into a March 18 shooting in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive that injured an infant, the child’s mother and three other people, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; one person injured

BAKER - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute. Authorities said the shooting happened around noon Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of W Magnolia Drive in Baker. One person was injured after a reported altercation between a man and his son-in-law.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

One person injured in domestic shooting incident, Baker Police say

A Baker man shot and injured his son-in-law Saturday morning and is in custody, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said. The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Magnolia Drive, Dunn said. The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital, Dunn...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate possible drive-by shooting

A shooting on Saturday morning that injured one person is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police said. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bard Avenue, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. No further information was immediately available. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One man killed, another injured in Friday morning crash in St. Landry Parish

A 72-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Friday morning. Claude Chevis, 72, of Church Point, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado east on La. 754 as Willis J. Curley, 47, of Opelousas, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra south on Jessie Richard Road. Curley failed to yield at the stop sign at the roads’ intersection, began to cross and was struck on the passenger side by Chevis’ Silverado, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Police asking for tips in recent homicide

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department are asking for information about a recent homicide on Hammond Street. Leslie Tolliver, 47, was shot to death, police say. Detectives are asking anyone in the community with any information about it to call them at 337-291-8600. Anyone in the neighborhood who might have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three men wanted in Church Point drive-by shooting

Three men are wanted after several homes and a vehicle were struck in a drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Drive in Church Point, police say. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of W. Martin Luther King Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A vehicle erratically fleeing the area was pursued and refused to stop for officers. Three passengers in the vehicle bailed out in the Edmonia Drive area, the Church Point Police Department said in a release.
CHURCH POINT, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, attacking female inside of vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A woman was seen screaming for help by witnesses on June 29 on Iroquois Street. Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrived to the scene and discovered a vehicle with Markez Millican and the female victim inside, parked next to an abandoned building. Officers asked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 4 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Darryl Anderson, 35, 03633 Conrad St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Napoleonville man shot, killed in downtown Houma area

On July 1, 2022 shortly before 6pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Main Street and Naquin Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a vehicle near the intersection. He was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Robert Mitchell-44 yrs old of Napoleonville.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Shooting on Bard Avenue under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Baton Rouge Police. The call about the shooting at an apartment complex located at 11384 Bard Avenue came in around 9:30 a.m. One patient was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter. Louisiana – On June 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Homicide Detectives arrested Keanna Thomas, 23, for the alleged death of her four-month-old daughter. According to BRPD, the infant died on June 18, 2022, around 12:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of Alexander Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Uniformed officers were dispatched to the listed address in response to an unresponsive infant. The infant reportedly died at the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Thomas was responsible for the infant’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA

