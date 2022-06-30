Man wanted in February fatal shooting in New Iberia, second suspect arrested

Three men are wanted after several homes and a vehicle were struck in a drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Drive in Church Point, police say. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of W. Martin Luther King Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A vehicle erratically fleeing the area was pursued and refused to stop for officers. Three passengers in the vehicle bailed out in the Edmonia Drive area, the Church Point Police Department said in a release.

CHURCH POINT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO