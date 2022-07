USC and UCLA are the latest shift in the realignment of conferences in college athletics. The southern California programs will take their brand to the northeast to compete with the best that the Big Ten has to offer. While it struck a massive blow to the Pac-12, it adds plenty of new pedigree to the conference along with its fourteen other members. One of those members is Penn State whose head football coach, James Franklin, had thoughts to share on the additions.

