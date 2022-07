City of Dubuque offices will be closed and some municipal services will be affected because of the Independence Day holiday. City offices will be closed on Monday, that includes City Hall. The first City Council meeting of the month will be held Tuesday, rather than on Monday. A work session will occur at 5:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting at the Historic Federal Building. Refuse, yard debris and curbside recycling will not be collected Monday. Those collections will be made on Saturday, July 2nd. The Dubuque Metro Landfill will be closed Monday. The Flora Swimming Pool will be open on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for adult swimming and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for open swimming. Morning adult swimming and all lessons are canceled. Dubuque’s public transit system, The Jule, will not operate Monday, including the Flora Pool shuttle.

