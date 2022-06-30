ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lightning bolt strikes cars, sets one on fire in Massachusetts neighborhood

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACTON, Mass. — Flames engulfed one of two cars that were struck by lightning overnight in a Massachusetts neighborhood. The Acton Fire Department said the cars were parked in the...

www.wcvb.com

