ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Relations have never been as bad with UK government ministers: Varadkar

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tawTR_0gR7mjp300

Relations have never been as bad with UK government ministers, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he believes the UK is “not being even handed” when it comes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

MPs voted earlier this week to give the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill a second reading. The legislation is designed to override parts of the post-Brexit deal to allay concerns over its impact on the UK.

It comes after the DUP said it will not nominate ministers to allow a new Stormont Executive to be formed until the UK takes actions on its concerns around the protocol.

However the move by the UK has been branded as illegal and a clear breach of international law.

Mr Varadkar said the UK’s bid to unilaterally change the protocol was a “strategic mistake”.

He told BBC Northern Ireland’s The View programme that the EU would “not be threatened” by the UK’s approach to the ongoing stand-off.

“The British government had given commitments in the past that it would be even handed in its approach to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I don’t think that’s the case when it comes to this government, they’re siding with one of the three blocs of opinion that now exist in Northern Ireland.

“And I think that’s a strategic mistake for people who want to preserve the union – to continue to impose things that a clear majority of people don’t want means more people will turn away from the union.

“It’s a peculiar policy coming from a government that purports to want to defend the union.”

Mr Varadkar also said that in his political lifetime, he had “never seen relations as bad” with UK ministers.

“We have a British government that doesn’t want to work hand in glove with the Irish government, it’s not even handed, it’s a government that wants to continue to have rows with the EU even though they’ve left,” he said.

“I think trust needs to be restored, the best way they can do that is by de-escalating this.

“Even if you have difficulties trusting someone, you still have to try to come to an agreement. If we can’t with this government, then a future government.”

Mr Varadkar also claimed the people of Northern Ireland are not being listened to, referring to a letter against the bill signed by members of Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the Alliance Party.

“The thing that does bother me the most actually is that the people of Northern Ireland aren’t being listened to by their sovereign government in Westminster,” he said.

“A letter was written, 52 MLAs out of 90 signed it. It’s almost as if British ministers didn’t read it or didn’t care, and they set out very clearly that they did not want the protocol revoked and they did not accept this argument that the protocol undermined the Good Friday Agreement.

“Fifty-two out of 90s MLAs, and the British Government treats the views of majority of the elected representatives of Northern Ireland as irrelevant, and that’s a fundamental problem.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Varadkar
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Revealed: 'Heartless' landlord kicking out a Ukrainian family-of-nine who fled their war-torn home for a new life in Britain after just a month is a married senior Royal Navy officer with two young children who has served in Afghanistan

The 'heartless' landlord kicking out a family-of-nine who fled their war-torn home for Britain after just one month is a Royal Navy officer and his wife, MailOnline can reveal. Maxim Hyryk and his wife Olga say they are baffled by their hosts' decision to forced them out of the two-bedroom...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sinn Fein#Uk#Dup#Stormont Executive#Bbc Northern Ireland#Eu#British
Daily Mail

'Nicola Sturgeon tried to use Indyref2 to outshine her meeting with the Queen': Fury as SNP leader has audience with monarch, 96, just a day after setting out her bid to break up UK in 'shameful lack of respect'

Nicola Sturgeon today handed the Queen a £150 bottle of Johnnie Walker blended whisky as critics accused her of showing a 'shameful lack of respect' for the monarch after she called a second Scottish independence referendum during the 96-year-old's visit to Edinburgh. The First Minister was received by Her...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Outrage erupts after Australian speaking tour is announced for leader of controversial Irish political party once linked to the IRA: 'There's no place for her here'

The expensively-dressed leader of a controversial political group is under fire after she announced planned visits to Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. Mary Lou McDonald, 53, has been the leader of Sinn Fein since 2018, the government's opposition in the Republic of Ireland and the biggest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Hajj pilgrimage: Heartache and confusion for British Muslims left in limbo by new Saudi rules

Devastated British Muslims face missing out on the Hajj pilgrimage after waiting two years for Saudi Arabia to loosen restrictions on travel following the pandemic. One woman described the process as “torture” after her dreams of completing one of the five pillars of Islam were snatched away from her due to new entry requirements brought in over Covid.The annual pilgrimage to Mecca is considered an obligation which every Muslim must make in their lifetime but increasingly expensive packages mean that most people save for years in order to make the trip. However, many had their hopes of visiting this year...
WORLD
newschain

England second row Jonny Hill escapes citing for shoving Australia rival

England second row Jonny Hill has escaped a citing for shoving an Australian opponent in the face in Saturday’s first Test defeat. Hill forcefully struck Darcy Swain with the palms of both hands early in the match as part of an on-field feud with the Wallabies lock that reached boiling point in the 34th minute.
WORLD
newschain

Andy Burnham backs strike action but downplays leadership ambitions

Andy Burnham has given his backing to rail and airport workers going on strike as he sought to downplay his Labour leadership ambitions. The Greater Manchester mayor said he supports workers doing what they need to do to protect their incomes during a cost-of-living crisis. Responding to questions on his...
JOBS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy