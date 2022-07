Happy 4th of July! In typical fashion it will be a hot day in Arkansas on our country’s 246th birthday. Our day is staring off mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s. It’ll probably be back to 80° by 8 AM. It will be in the low 90s at Noon, and then we’ll reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96°. A spot or two in West Arkansas may reach 100° today.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO