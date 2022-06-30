ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI investigates decades-old reports of sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI has opened an investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, going back decades. Investigators are looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to abuse them. Associated Press reporter Jim Mustian first broke the story, and he joins us during our Thursday...

WWNO announces local journalism fund in honor of Louisiana native, NPR reporter Cokie Roberts

A new fund in the Greater New Orleans Foundation will honor the memory of pioneer NPR news reporter and Louisiana native, Cokie Roberts, and will build a permanent funding source for radio station WWNO’s local news reporting. The “Cokie Roberts Fund for WWNO Local Journalism” was created with a leadership gift from Cokie Roberts’ family. WWNO aims to raise $1 million in additional donations for the Fund to augment the listener contributions and other revenues that will continue to be vital for the station’s service to south Louisiana.
The Reading Life: Ashleigh Bell Pedersen, Erica Spindler

Susan Larson talks with Ashleigh Bell Pedersen, whose debut novel is “The Crocodile Bride” and Erica Spindler, whose new thriller is “The Detective’s Daughter.”. The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
