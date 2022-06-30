ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Three Mizzou employees fired after audit finds $30k stolen

By Heidi Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkutC_0gR7lpuO00

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri fired three employees following the results of an investigation into claims that they were involved in stealing thousands of dollars from the College of Engineering.

According to the university, an internal audit found direct evidence that employees stole more than $30,700 from the university either due to theft of electronic equipment or unauthorized purchases that did not benefit the university.

MU said law enforcement officers are still investigating additional allegations that another $132,000 was also stolen.

“As leaders of the state’s flagship institution, we understand the deep confidence that students, families and the state of Missouri have in us,” said Ryan Rapp, executive vice president of finance and operations. “They trust us with valuable resources as we work to fulfill our missions of education, research, service and economic development.”

Lawsuits in Missouri Amtrak derailment case expected in days

An individual reported suspected financial mismanagement, triggering the investigation last year.

The university said the investigation determined employees who felt intimidated by their supervisor helped with the crime.

“We are grateful to those who spoke up and informed the university about their concerns as it led to us uncovering this financial mismanagement,” Michelle Piranio, chief audit and compliance officer for the University of Missouri, said. “Other employees did tell us that they were scared to speak up for fear of retaliation. We want to ensure everyone that we take every report seriously, and concerns can be reported anonymously through the UM System Integrity and Accountability Hotline . We want to strive to be a place where every employee feels valued and safe.”

Piranio stressed that, in addition to the hotline, the university has a process that provides numerous checks on financial transactions. In this case, a former financial officer for the College of Engineering was trusted and given a high level of authority on financial matters, which led to breakdowns of the university’s financial check process.

Twitter likes earn musician first pitch honor at Kansas City Royals game

The university announced new steps to strengthen fiscal accountability following the internal audit. Those actions include:

  • Yearly training stating the university’s department of Surplus Property is the only authorized unit to sell university assets
  • Recurring audits of schools and colleges financial processes
  • Periodic background and credit checks of employees at specific levels and/or titles

In January, the university announced it fired Brandon Guffey, director of financial services for the college and opened the internal audit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Washington Missourian

Rep. Simmons: Longtime voter ID bill met with governor's signature

State Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, took part in a large signing ceremony Wednesday for the voting bill he’d sponsored. Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878, which started as Simmons’ bill to require that voters have photo ID to cast a regular ballot in Missouri, at the governor’s office in the state Capitol in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou#College#Lawsuits#Audits#Mu
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced following two burglaries at Russellville school bus facility

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for charges related to two burglaries at the Russellville school bus facility. Christopher Pigford, 21, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges Monday, including accessory to second-degree tampering, accessory to first-degree trespassing and accessory to second-degree property damage. Felony stealing, burglary and property damage charges were dropped.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia mother charged in infant death case is arraigned

A former Columbia resident who is charged in connection with her infant’s death in 2017 has made her initial appearance in Boone County Circuit Court. 28-year-old Lavosha Daniels is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The infant’s father, Staffone Fountain of St. Joseph, is charged with first degree murder. Fountain remains jailed in northwest Missouri. His arraignment date likely won’t be set until he arrives at the Boone County jail.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Twitter
KOMU

Court documents reveal new details in Columbia baby's death

COLUMBIA - Court documents obtained Wednesday reveal what Lavosha Daniels wrote in her letter to the Columbia Police Department, describing her daughter Samone's alleged murder. Samone's remains were found inside a backpack, inside a tire near McKnight Tire on Aug, 15, 2019. Police believe she was 4 to 5 months...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Savannah Borowski-Schulz (December 26, 2021 - June 25, 2022)

Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boil order was issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the California public water system after a positive total coliform and E. coli test on June 29. Another sample was tested on June 30 and the bacteria was detected again. A positive E. coli test indicates the water may The post Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALIFORNIA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy