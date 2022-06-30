Ruth Eckerd Hall's tribute to Sondheim happens this weekend in Clearwater

Scaredy Cat? Not really – Wednesday’s partially deaf, so she’s not always going to hear people approaching her. But… that means you need to learn to communicate with her differently, and many people don’t want to take the time, which is why she’s been in a shelter for months. This 3-year-old kitty can hear loud noises, but no doors opening or footsteps, so she needs a human who can learn to get her attention without scaring her. When someone is patient and respectful, Wednesday’s an affectionate, friendly cat. Despite her hearing loss, she’s a chatterbox with a raspy little meow. She will thrive in a home where she doesn’t have to compete for attention.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO