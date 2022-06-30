ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall's tribute to Sondheim happens this weekend in Clearwater

By Jon Palmer Claridge
cltampa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusical director, Yohance Wicks, practically vibrates with excitement as he discusses the late Stephen Sondheim’s music. Trained as a choral conductor more at home with the madrigals of Palestrina than the Broadway choruses of Richard Rodgers, he nonetheless glows:. “What Sondheim does so well is putting emotion into...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

'Voices of Women' festival returns to Tampa's Powerstories Theatre next month

Powerstories Theatre is once again working to amplify women’s voices and experiences with a festival full of female-focused theatrical art. Powerstories' second annual Voices of Women Festival happens next month and is a hybrid online and in-person event that will showcase eight plays by nine local and national playwrights.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Shinedown is playing a free concert in St. Pete on Friday

Shinedown is currently in between dates in South Dakota and Europe, so it's pretty wild to see the popular Jacksonville hard-rock band scheduled to play a free concert at St. Petersburg's Daddy Kool Records tomorrow, Friday, July 1. A rep for Shinedown told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the show...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Entertainment
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
cltampa.com

It's hot AF outside, and St. Pete's Cage Brewing has a music festival for that

Heat Fest might be the most appropriately-named music festival in Tampa Bay, and it goes down this weekend at St. Petersburg's Cage Brewing. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and going into the night on Sunday, Cage welcomes 16 local bands playing everything from blues (King Bee), jazz (In the Pocket), pop (The Jackettes), ethereal folk (Kerry Courtney, pictured) and more.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Deland power-metal favorite Seven Kingdoms celebrates new album at Tampa's New World Brewery

Deland-based power metal quartet Seven Kingdoms was back in Tampa on Friday to celebrate the release of its new album Zenith, which dropped last month. Originally supposed to go down at the new Orpheum on Nebraska Avenue (still not ready yet) this gig—where Withering Earth, Jetter, and Red Calling open—moved to New World Brewery’s music hall just a few miles down the road.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

It’s a blast! A guide to bay area fireworks displays

The place to be Monday – that’s July 4, Independence Day – is most likely the St. Pete Pier, where the Spa Beach area will be set up from 4 to 10 p.m. with food and beverage trucks, live music on several stages, a craft beer garden and other party-type stuff.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Stephen Sondheim
cltampa.com

Seminole Heights’ Far Forest opens ‘Old Home Place’ immersive art installation tonight

Complete with themes of midsummer, ancient architecture and ancestral wisdom, The Far Forest’s newest art installation welcomes the creative and the curious. The Far Forest is bringing visual artist Kimberly Vorperian’s “Old Home Place” to Tampa starting tonight. The immersive and sensory-rich installation will be put on in tandem with this month’s Heightened Senses, a night market and block party hosted at The Far Forest.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

A pair of Tampa hot dog eating contests, Vine Vegan coming to Brandon, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news

Vine Vegan The plant-based lifestyle is quickly spreading to all corners of the greater Tampa Bay area. Vine Vegan—self-described as “Brandon’s only plant-based eatery”— will soon offer an all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner, a kids menu, a weekend brunch (with bottomless mimosas of course,) smoothies, milkshakes, beer and wine. Vine Vegan’s owner Danielle Stevens says her debut restaurant will host various soft openings during September of this year, and hopes to be open to the public by October. Although the full menu isn’t available yet, highlights include plant-based charcuterie boards, a frośe machine, stacked pasta plates, “hangover specials” during weekend brunch, and whole food dishes that range from nutritious and gluten-free to junk food ( think burgers, fries, and other indulgences.) 2080 Badlands Dr., Brandon. vinevegan.com.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Actor#Art#Performing#Pulitzer Prize#Sat
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Food Truck To Be Featured On Food Network Show

Tampa Bay is booming with fantastic food trucks. There’s so many options to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for wings, tacos or vegan options, there’s something for everyone! One of the Tampa’s best food trucks is going to be competing on the Food Network for the chance to win $20,000. Shiso Crispy is known around the bay area for their amazing signature Asian fusion creations, like their lobster rangoon or handmade gyoza. But soon you’ll be able to see chef and owner Ronicca Whaley work her magic on Guy’s Grocery Games.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Historic Gulfport Inn to be transformed by Miami Hotel group

The new owners of Gulfport's historic Peninsula Inn gave Spectrum Bay News 9 a sneak peek at how they're going to transform the historic building that's been in the heart of Gulfport since 1905. What You Need To Know. Gulfport's historic Peninsula Inn has been a part of the city...
MIAMI, FL
thatssotampa.com

The top 3 hot dog spots in Tampa

The 4th of July weekend is almost here, and we are ready to sink our teeth into some delicious hot dogs. Tampa is home to some fantastic spots for the backyard bbq delicac, but we narrowed it down to three restaurants every resident and visitors need to try when in town.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

First Friday in Seminole to celebrate the red, white and blue

SEMINOLE — Seminole residents will have the chance to kick off the holiday weekend a bit early when Seminole City Center hosts the second annual Celebrate America event as a part of its First Fridays series July 1. “This is a real opportunity to celebrate the red, white and...
SEMINOLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Scaredy Cat? Not really – Wednesday’s partially deaf, so she’s not always going to hear people approaching her. But… that means you need to learn to communicate with her differently, and many people don’t want to take the time, which is why she’s been in a shelter for months. This 3-year-old kitty can hear loud noises, but no doors opening or footsteps, so she needs a human who can learn to get her attention without scaring her. When someone is patient and respectful, Wednesday’s an affectionate, friendly cat. Despite her hearing loss, she’s a chatterbox with a raspy little meow. She will thrive in a home where she doesn’t have to compete for attention.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travelawaits.com

My 6 Favorite Hikes Near Tampa, Florida

There is much more to do in Tampa than savoring a Cuban sandwich, watching the NFL Buccaneers or MLB Rays play, or spending the day at Busch Gardens. In fact, the outdoor recreation found in the Tampa area is incredible from paddle boarding to kayaking and yes, even hiking. Now,...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy