Ruth Eckerd Hall's tribute to Sondheim happens this weekend in Clearwater

Vine Vegan The plant-based lifestyle is quickly spreading to all corners of the greater Tampa Bay area. Vine Vegan—self-described as “Brandon’s only plant-based eatery”— will soon offer an all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner, a kids menu, a weekend brunch (with bottomless mimosas of course,) smoothies, milkshakes, beer and wine. Vine Vegan’s owner Danielle Stevens says her debut restaurant will host various soft openings during September of this year, and hopes to be open to the public by October. Although the full menu isn’t available yet, highlights include plant-based charcuterie boards, a frośe machine, stacked pasta plates, “hangover specials” during weekend brunch, and whole food dishes that range from nutritious and gluten-free to junk food ( think burgers, fries, and other indulgences.) 2080 Badlands Dr., Brandon. vinevegan.com.
Comments / 0