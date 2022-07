Utica's The Tailor and the Cook restaurant is the area's only Central New York eatery to make the Wine Spectator list of the world's best restaurants for wines. The Tailor and the Cook won the Award of Excellence which "recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style," according to the magazine. The restaurant will be featured in the magazine's 2022 Dining Guide "which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed.”

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO